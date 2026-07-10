Over the last decade, Australia’s digital infrastructure strategy has largely centred on subsea cable investment, from new builds to strategic consortium partnerships. These new international systems have expanded capacity, improved network resilience, and strengthened Australia’s connectivity to the world. However, as AI reshapes data traffic patterns, investment is shifting from under the ocean to beneath Australia’s terrestrial networks.

Vocus’ recent announcement to build the country’s first ducted long-haul fibre route between Sydney and Melbourne is the latest example of this transition. Under its newly launched Australian Digital Infrastructure Platform (ADIP), the carrier will invest approximately A$500m ($346m) in constructing a new intercity fibre corridor capable of accommodating up to 6,912 fibre cores (3,456 fibre pairs), with services expected to commence in 2029. Vocus expects AI workloads to drive the majority of long-haul fibre demand by the end of the decade, as the Sydney-Melbourne corridor continues to emerge as one of the country’s busiest digital highways.

While the scale of the investment is significant, the real innovation lies beneath the fibre itself. Rather than deploying a conventional cable route, Vocus is constructing dedicated fibre ducts that enable additional fibre to be installed as demand grows without incurring repeated construction charges. The approach future-proofs the corridor, enabling capacity to be added quickly and more cost-effectively while providing greater resilience and protection against cable cuts. As AI workloads continue to surge, infrastructure that has been designed for continual expansion is likely to become just as valuable as the fibre it carries.

Vocus is not the only carrier in Australia preparing Australia’s terrestrial networks for the AI era. Telstra has made a A$1.6bn ($1.1bn) commitment with the Aura Network, formerly known as the Intercity Fiber Network, creating a new national backbone designed to support enterprises, governments, hyperscalers, and cloud providers. The carrier has already completed its 357km Sydney-to-Canberra route along with its 1,095km Sydney-to-Melbourne coast route. Future phases will extend the network to 14,000km linking Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane by the end of 2027.

Combined, Vocus’ Australian Digital Infrastructure Platform and Telstra’s Aura Network highlight a broader shift in Australia’s digital infrastructure strategy. Both operators are investing years ahead of demand, recognising that AI training, inference, and distributed cloud applications are fundamentally changing traffic flows across domestic networks. As east-west traffic between data centres is growing faster than traditional enterprise connectivity, long-haul terrestrial fibre is becoming just as important as international subsea capacity.

Brendan Swan, senior analyst at GlobalData, said: “This investment marks a shift in competitive dynamics. Historically, service providers differentiated their offerings through network reach, technology, and pricing. Moving forward, competitive advantage will be determined by who has the most scalable, resilient and AI-ready infrastructure capable of supporting the rapid growth of cloud and AI workloads.

“For hyperscalers and enterprises investing in cloud regions and sovereign AI capabilities, access to high-capacity intercity fibre may become just as important as proximity to the data centre itself.

“Artificial intelligence is redefining Australia’s connectivity priorities. While subsea cables remain essential for international connectivity, the next phase of investment is moving onshore.”

Swan concludes: “The race to build Australia’s digital backbone is no longer confined to the ocean floor – it is increasingly being fought across fibre corridors that will power the country’s AI future.”