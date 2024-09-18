Amid a global technology race centred on the US and China, Australia has quietly emerged as a key player in quantum computing, positioning itself as one of the most competitive ecosystems in the world.

US-China tensions have been dominating headlines as the two nations compete to establish themselves at the forefront of emerging technology. In the shadows, Australia has been methodically assembling a quantum computing network. What many are perhaps just waking up to is that this quantum computing network has transformed Australia into a formidable competitor, or ally, in the quantum race.

Australia’s quantum computing legacy

Australia’s ascent into quantum computing can be traced back to academic research carried out in decades past by the likes of the University of Queensland – a founding institution of the Special Research Centre for Quantum Computing Technology established in 2000, the University of New South Wales (UNSW), the University of Melbourne, and the University of Sydney. As a testament to the productivity of academic research, Michelle Simmons, professor of quantum physics at the UNSW, was named “Australian of the Year” in 2018 by the National Australia Day Council.

Michelle Simmons is now the director of the Centre for Quantum Computation & Communication Technology, which is one of the most well-respected research collectives globally and receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

Australia’s first quantum spinout was Quintessence Labs, which emerged in 2008 from the Australian National University. A pioneer in quantum encryption, Quintessence Labs is still going strong with headquarters in Canberra and offices within California. Since 2008, several other quantum computing startups have emerged within Australia, such as h-bar and Q-CTRL.

Building a quantum computing industry

A particularly difficult feat for quantum computing is bridging the gap between academia and industry. Access to funding, talent, and infrastructure is crucial for startups to scale and succeed in the competitive quantum computing market, and these requirements are often tied to government initiatives.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In 2023, Australia released its first National Quantum Strategy, which highlighted the immense opportunity the technology presents to the nation with the creation of almost 20,000 jobs over the next 20 years. The Strategy estimates that within the same time frame, Australia’s quantum computing industry could be worth A$6bn ($4bn).

More recently, in April 2024, the Australian government made headlines for its sizeable investment into PsiQuantum, a company headquartered in the US and counting two Australians among its co-founders.

Australia’s federal government has announced A$470m will be directed towards PsiQuantum and its development of quantum computing within Brisbane. The state government of Queensland will be making an equal contribution, bringing the total to A$940m.

Separating from the herd

There are numerous types of quantum computing architectures, a full description of which can be found in GlobalData’s Quantum Computing report. Popular architectures include superconducting and trapped ion qubits.

Australia has prioritised silicon quantum computing and is home to the eponymous company Silicon Quantum Computing, which is reported to be the only manufacturer in the world of silicon quantum devices possessing atom-scale precision.

Silicon has been the foundation of the semiconductor industry since its earliest days. Industry familiarity and compatibility with today’s advanced fabrication techniques make it an appealing choice for quantum computing.