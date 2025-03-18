Through the partnership, AWS and Accenture intend to address the skills gap in cloud technology. Credit: Photo For Everything/Shutterstock.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined forces with Accenture to introduce the AWS Cloud Institute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The initiative is designed to meet the global demand for skilled cloud professionals by offering comprehensive training and certifications.

The collaboration leverages Accenture’s LearnVantage platform and trainers to deliver the AWS Cloud Institute’s offerings.

Initially launched in the US in 2023, the AWS Cloud Institute is designed to provide individuals with the technical and professional skills necessary to embark on a career as a cloud developer within approximately nine months.

The programme consists of nine courses, combining on-demand digital learning with live instructor-led sessions.

It also includes more than 150 interactive labs, two capstone projects, and preparation materials along with exam vouchers for two AWS certifications.

AWS Global Services vice-president Uwem Ukpong said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant step in our commitment to fostering the next generation of cloud professionals, allowing us to expand our reach and bring our capabilities to new regions.

“This follows AWS’s launch of its second Middle East cloud region in the UAE in 2022, with a planned $5bn investment in the local economy through 2036.

“It also builds upon AWS’s $5.3bn investment to establish data centres in KSA. By partnering with Accenture, we are able to leverage our combined expertise to deliver a world-class training program that will empower people in KSA and UAE to build their careers as cloud professionals.”

Accenture’s LearnVantage services leverages AI-native learning platform equipped with a recommendation engine.

This technology curates personalised learning journeys by sourcing good global content and connecting learners with a vast network of trainers and mentors from Accenture and third-party providers.

Through this partnership, AWS and Accenture intend to address the skills gap in cloud technology.

Accenture LearnVantage global lead Kishore Durg said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with AWS to launch AWS Cloud Institute powered by Accenture LearnVantage.

“This programme will equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge they need to forge new career pathways in a highly competitive field, and also help address the critical skills gap that organisations face.

“Our global delivery capabilities and deep expertise will ensure that learners receive a structured, high-quality education that puts them in high demand.”

In May 2024, AWS enhanced its cybersecurity collaboration with CrowdStrike.

AWS integrated CrowdStrike’s Falcon Cloud Security and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into its operations, replacing some of its own cybersecurity products to bolster protection for its extensive data logging activities.