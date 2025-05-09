WinTriX’s China division is projected to generate nearly 4bn yuan in EBITDA in 2025. Credit: Noin90650/Shutterstock.

Bain Capital is exploring the sale of China data centre business of WinTriX DC Group, a data centre operator, for more than $4bn, reported Reuters citing two sources.

The US-based investment company has appointed advisers and held early-stage discussions with potential buyers in recent months, the report said.

The China division of WinTriX, previously known as Chindata Group Holdings, is projected to generate nearly 4bn yuan ($553.6m) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2025, the sources told the news agency.

Bain Capital did not provided any comments on the matter while WinTriX did not responded to requests for comment, Reuters said.

The proposed sale follows Bain Capital’s 2023 take-private deal of Nasdaq-listed Chindata, which was valued at $3.16bn.

The company initially acquired Chindata in 2019 and merged it with Southeast Asia’s Bridge Data Centres later that year, forming a combined entity that went public.

Subsequently, Bain Capital separated the businesses again under the new name WinTriX, according to a third person familiar with the restructuring.

The decision to sell comes amid heightened investor interest and rising valuations in the data centre sector, fuelled by the advancement of AI technologies.

WinTriX’s subsidiary Bridge Data Centres, which manages data centres outside China, secured $2.8bn in bank financing in March 2025 to support its expansion.

Bain Capital plans to retain control of Bridge Data Centres, the sources added.

In a February 2025, Reuters reported that Bain Capital was considering the sale of Rocket Software, a US-based automation software provider, with an estimated valuation between $8bn and $10bn, including debt.