Scoop: The Wonderful World of Ice Cream, a three month long ice cream exhibition forming a temporary museum, will arrive in London this summer.

The museum is the brainchild of events company, Bompas & Parr, who promise it will be a celebration of the past, present and future of the dessert. Exhibits at the festival will include ice cream weather, the neuroscience of the ice cream and an exploration of the darker side of dessert.

What will be on show at the exhibition?

The central part of the festival is a collection of 14,000 items of ice cream paraphernalia. This includes vintage ice cream-making equipment and service-ware.

For art lovers there’ll also be examples of advertising art and music from ice cream sellers over the years. The collection is the property of Robin and Caroline Weir, authors Ice Creams Sorbets and Gelati The Definitive Guide.

The exhibition aims to explore the history of ice cream in full. This includes a large exhibit on the life of Agnes B. Marshall. In Victorian times she was known as the Queen of Ices due to her pioneering advances in ice cream creation. Marshall patented an ice cream-making machine and also wrote several cookbooks about how to make ice cream. She was also seriously ahead of her time, suggesting the use of liquid nitrogen to make ice cream as long ago as the 1800s.

In addition, for festival-goers clamouring to try some ice cream themselves, there’ll be a few extra special treats. Guests will be able to try the world’s first glow-in-the-dark ice cream at Conehenge, the on-site café.

Given Bompas & Parr’s track record (which includes a human-flavour cinema snacks and a luxury Christmas dinner of the future) there are sure to be plenty of additional surprises too.

The venue for the exhibition is Gasholders London, just a ten minute walk from Kings Cross station. It opens on 3 July and ultimately closes on 30 September.

Tickets are already available on the official website here. Guests are encouraged to pre-book tickets to ensure entry to a particular session. However, guests can purchase tickets on the door, subject to availability.

The British Museum Of Food:

Scoop: The Wonderful World of Ice Cream is just the latest in a long line of events hosted by Bompas & Parr under the auspices of the British Museum Of Food.

This is an extensive project from the company. Originally set up at Borough Market in London in 2016, the British Museum Of Food was a temporary exhibition about food and drink. Though it eventually closed in January 2016, the project continued.

It reappeared in early 2018, founding Film Food Festival. This week-long film festival at the Mondrian hotel on the Southbank focused on films about food.

Scoop: The Wonderful World Of Ice Cream is the first major installation since the original Borough Market opening.

Ultimately, the aim of the British Museum Of Food is to set up a permanent collection somewhere in London.