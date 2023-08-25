The summit will be held at the beginning of November this year. Credit: Neil Lang/shutterstock.com

The UK government has announced that its AI Safety Summit will be held at Bletchley Park.

The summit will take place on the 1st and 2nd of November, with Matt Clifford and Jonathan Black having been recently appointed to lead the talks.

Bletchley Park was central to the team of computer scientists who broke the enigma code back in World War II. Alan Turing was among the team and the work that was done to break the enigma code remained secret until the mid 1970s.

To break the enigma code, scientists at the Bletchley Park site developed the first programmable computer named Colossus.

The government has stated that preparations for the summit this November are already ongoing.

“The UK has long been home to the transformative technologies of the future,” explained PM Rishi Sunak, “so there is no better place to host the first ever global AI safety summit than at Bletchley Park.”

The UK summit will build on previous discussions and work on AI safety done by the UN, the Council of Europe and the Global Partnership on AI.

“With the combined strength of our international partners, thriving AI industry and expert academic community,” said Sunak, “we can secure the rapid international action we need for the safe and responsible development of AI around the world.”

GlobalData predicts that AI will be a $383bn global market by 2030 and suggests that AI could be influential in a fourth industrial revolution, completely changing the work we do.

The UK’s aim to become a world leader in AI regulation may in part be a response to the small market share Europe holds in AI.

According to GlobalData’s research, Western European countries accounted for 19% of the total AI market in 2022. Meanwhile both North America and Asia Pacific accounted for around 30% of the market each.

Nevertheless, businesses surveyed by GlobalData across the globe have agreed that they consider AI a disruptive technology.