Capgemini’s IT hiring activity declines 9.8% in March 2022

France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring declined 9.8% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.27% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 35.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 3.53% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 75.82% in March 2022, and a 23.7% drop over February 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 10.52% in March 2022, and registered growth of 4.38%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.33% in March 2022, a 9.39% drop from February 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Capgemini

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 42.63% share, which marked a 33.63% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.21%, registering a 2.52% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 25.57% share and a 12.12% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.27% and a month-on-month decline of 21.74%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.32%, registering a 31.25% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 25.25% share in March 2022, a 20.06% growth over February 2022. US featured next with a 23.17% share, down 6.36% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 14.61% share, a decline of 11.79% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.83%, down by 27.36% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 39.29% share, a decline of 3.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.62% share, down 26.22% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.