Verdict lists five of the most popular CEO posted tweets in Q2 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets by CEOs in Q2 2021

1. Jack Dorsey’s tweet on developing hardware wallet for bitcoin

Jack Dorsey, CEO of digital payments firm Square, tweeted on the company’s plans to develop a hardware wallet for bitcoin. The company plans to develop the wallet from open source software and hardware in collaboration with the community. The wallet is expected to be an inclusive product that provides a non-custodial solution to the global market.

Dorsey added that the product will be mobile friendly and provide a superior experience despite the limitations and liabilities associated with mobile phones. Security will be a key issue in such cases, but this can be addressed by combining availability and security. Dorsey noted that some funds that customers want to quickly access can be made available with phone-only permissions, while others can be placed under more secure controls.

Square is considering making a hardware wallet for #bitcoin. If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community. We want to kick off this thinking the right way: by sharing some of our guiding principles. — jack (@jack) June 4, 2021

Username: jack

Twitter handle: @jack

Retweets: 12,286

Likes: 66,539

2. Elon Musk’s tweet on bitcoin being highly centralised

Elon Musk, CEO of aerospace company SpaceX and automotive company Tesla, tweeted on how bitcoin is highly centralised with majority being controlled by big mining or hashing companies. He shared an article on how flooding and shut down of a coal mine in the Xinjiang region of China led to 35% drop in bitcoin hash rate.

The decline in hash rate led to a 14% drop in the price of the cryptocurrency and triggered a sharp decline in the network’s ability to handle transactions. The Xinjiang region is considered to be one of the primary locations for mining bitcoin as the shutdown of the coal mine halted one third of bitcoin’s global computing power. The coal mine incident highlights the dominance of China in bitcoin mining and raises security concerns, the article added.

Bitcoin is actually highly centralized, with supermajority controlled by handful of big mining (aka hashing) companies. A single coal mine in Xinjiang flooded, almost killing miners, and Bitcoin hash rate dropped 35%. Sound “decentralized” to you?https://t.co/Oom8yzGRNQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021

Username: Elon Musk

Twitter handle: @elonmusk

Retweets: 4,578

Likes: 21,172

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s tweet on launch of Restore Fund

Tim Cook, CEO of technology company Apple, tweeted on the launch of a $200m Restore Fund, which will invest in forestry projects that help in reducing one million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The fund was launched by Apple along with Conservation International, a non-profit environmental organisation, and Goldman Sachs, an investment firm.

The fund is part of Apple’s plans to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company is planning to reduce 75% of emissions across its value chain by 2030, while the fund will enable the company to reduce the remaining 25% of emissions. The fund will utilise international standards to quantify the carbon stored in forests and focus on improving biodiversity.

Apple is proud to be carbon neutral & by 2030 our products and manufacturing will be too. We take a new step today with a $200M fund to invest in working forests, one of nature’s best tools to remove carbon.🌳🌎 https://t.co/HCWyE0vbIF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 15, 2021

Username: Tim Cook

Twitter handle: @tim_cook

Retweets: 836

Likes: 6,618

4. Bhavish Aggarwal’s tweet on Ola Hypercharger network

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of ridesharing platform Ola, tweeted on the launch of the Ola Hypercharger network, which is touted to be biggest and fastest two wheeler charging network. The network covers 400 cities with 10,000 charging points that can achieve 50% charge within 18 minutes and add a range of 75km.

The network also includes automated multilevel charging and parking areas across multiple cities to park and charge vehicles. Standalone chargers at malls, and popular locations have also been installed as part of the network. Ola is planning to further expand its charging network to ensure unlimited coverage.

Unveiling the Ola Hypercharger network, the world’s largest, densest, fastest 2W charging network. 100,000 locations across 400 cities. 50% charge in just 18 mins, adding 75Kms range. @OlaElectric #FutureIsElectric https://t.co/Qckeg5yYLK pic.twitter.com/QjQumGdKtW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 22, 2021

Username: Bhavish Aggarwal

Twitter handle: @bhash

Retweets: 248

Likes: 3,454

5. Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s tweet on Google operating on 100% renewable energy

Sundar Pichai, CEO of technology company Google, tweeted on the company’s operations running on 100% clean energy for four years in a row. Five of the company’s data centres are operating on 90% clean energy, which is expected to enable the company to operate 24/7 on carbon free energy by 2030. Google has invested $4bn to procure renewable energy from 50 wind and solar projects across the world by 2034.

The company is also investing in helping people make more sustainable choices. Google Maps, for example, will show the default route that has the lowest carbon footprint, while Nest Thermostat is enabling consumers in the US conserve energy.

Proud that we’ve matched our operations with 100% renewable energy 4 years in a row. 5 of our data centers are running on ~90% carbon-free energy, putting us on track to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. #EarthDay https://t.co/ho67EcL5Y9 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 21, 2021

Username: Sundar Pichai

Twitter handle: @sundarpichai

Retweets: 185