CES 2025, held in Las Vegas, Nevada (US) attracted more than 150,000 industry professionals and featured more than 4,000 exhibitors presenting their products and services.

Announcements related to AI took centre stage. Here are some standout announcements from CES 2025:

Nvidia Project Digits is an AI supercomputer

Nvidia, the current superstar in AI technology, announced the forthcoming release of a personal AI supercomputer named Nvidia Project Digits (Digits) to make AI accessible. The $3,000 Digits machine is equipped with the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, designed to expedite AI computations.

With 128 GB of unified memory and up to 4 TB of NVMe storage, Digits is tailored for managing large AI models. A single Digits machine can operate a large language model with up to 200 billion parameters, a task typically requiring cloud services or custom chipsets. Nvidia has been the clear winner in this AI race so far, and it is not willing to give up its crown just yet.

Image credit Nvidia.

AI comes to TVs and connected devices at CES 2025

Samsung’s showcase at CES, including laptops, TVs, and robots, exemplified the Samsung ‘AI for All’ vision. Samsung Home AI initiative aims to embed AI across its connected device portfolio like home appliances and visual displays, while Samsung Vision AI enhances TV experiences with features like ‘Generative Wallpaper’ and ‘Live Translate.’

Google also plans to integrate Google Gemini AI technology into its smart TV platform in 2025. This enhancement will enable consumers to employ natural language queries not only to select viewing options but also to receive assistance with academic assignments, organise vacations, access the latest news and weather updates, manage smart home devices, and perform a myriad of other tasks typically associated with AI capabilities.

Foldables are very much around

Any mention of CES is incomplete without foldables. This time it was not Samsung at the forefront but Lenovo. Its ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 laptop, announced at CES 2025, is the world’s first rollable PC.

The laptop has a vertically stretchable display and represents a significant innovation in foldable technology, transitioning from a concept device to a production-ready product. The laptop features a dynamic display that seamlessly transitions from a 14-inch horizontal orientation to a 16.7-inch vertical orientation at the touch of a button.

Image credit Lenovo.

The fully loaded laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra 200V series chip (up to an Intel Core Ultra 7), up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

It also comes with Intel Xe2 graphics, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, 2x2W Harman/Kardon speakers, and a dual mic array with 5 MP IR webcam. While the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is available at a premium price of $3,499, its long-term durability and the potential need for display repair remain to be assessed.

The annual CES event serves as a barometer for future technological trends. While not all showcased products achieve commercial success, they often pave the way for future innovations that may dominate their sectors.