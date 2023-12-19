Instead of losing faith, we need to reassess how the rules and institutions are fit for purpose. Credit: LittlePerfectStock via Shutterstock.

The liberal international relations approach, shaping the global order since the aftermath of the Second World War, is undergoing a litmus test as institutions, leaders, and global actors grapple with responding to multifaceted challenges.

International governance, anchored in a rules-based order, faces formidable challenges in the contemporary geopolitical landscape.

Effective governance in principle

The EU AI Act, a landmark agreement reached in December 2023, serves as a pivotal example of how international governance adapts to emerging technologies. AI’s transcendence of national borders necessitates a proactive response, and the EU’s approach underscores the importance of harmonizing ethical considerations, transparency, and accountability.

The Act exemplifies the evolving nature of international governance as it seeks to pre-emptively address potential risks while fostering innovation. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains an open question, especially as governance in areas with long-established rules, such as international conflict, has recently proved ineffective.

The struggle to govern conflict

Within the realm of conflict resolution, the United Nations (UN) continues to play a central role in advocating for a rules-based order, notably through International Humanitarian Law. Recent attempts to broker ceasefires in complex conflicts like Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine highlight the intricate challenges faced by international governance in this field. The UN’s diplomatic efforts and adherence to established rules aim to de-escalate tensions and promote peace.

However, recent failures, such as the US vetoing calls for a ceasefire at the Security Council, underscore the limitations and complexities in governing conflicts on a global scale.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Challenges at the international level are reflected domestically

The migration crisis has brought the weaknesses of international governance into sharp focus. Nation-states have sought to address the issue, resulting in divergent national approaches. While international organizations—such as the EU, UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM)—strive for a collective effort to address the issue, the actions of individual nation-states are undermining these efforts.

The UK’s proposed plans to export migrants to Rwanda exemplify this. The UK’s Supreme Court ruled the initiative illegal, yet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sought to overcome this with the Rwanda Bill.

These efforts highlight how the government is willing to violate international and national human rights standards to attempt to address domestic concerns about migration. It also indicates how nation-states are willing to defy international laws and agreed-upon human rights standards for their own interest. If governments continue to implement domestic measures, despite legal objections, this raises concerns about adherence to internationally established norms.

Cooperation today should be easier, not harder

History has not been without global challenges, but international cooperation to solve problems seems less effective than previously. With technology allowing for unprecedented global interconnectedness, this should have facilitated increased cooperation, but technological developments have only increased competition between global powers.

The US and China appear to be in an almost arms race to lead in technological innovation. Such competition has only strained international relations, making the effectiveness of organizations like the UN Security Council more challenging. Heightened distrust between states raises the likelihood of vetoing proposals, hindering collaborative efforts to resolve crises.

Distrust and its ramifications for liberal rules-based order

The institutions’ failure to effectively implement agreed-upon principles fosters a growing sense of distrust and apathy among global populations. This trend poses a significant risk, as disillusioned populations may turn to alternative leaders and movements for support.

This is a slippery slope as the rise of anti-establishment and populist movements globally, marked by isolationist policies, challenges the very foundations of the liberal rules-based order.



Continued commitments despite challenges

Amid these challenges, states continue to work within established frameworks, demonstrating resilience in their commitment to international governance. The EU’s AI Act and recurring events like COP28 exemplify ongoing efforts to address today’s largest challenges. This indicates that some faith remains in the need for global cooperation and adherence to shared rules to address common challenges.

Leveraging technology for global stability

As global issues continue to evolve, international actors should leverage technological advances to enhance the adaptability of international governance. The existing rules should not merely exist in principle but actively contribute to fostering a more interconnected and cooperative world.

Indeed, there appears to be a growing trend of states pursuing national interests first, supporting the modern international relations Realist school of thought, associated with John Mearsheimer, that a liberal world order will inevitably fail.

However, continued international commitments highlight the recognized importance of preserving global stability through effective international governance in the face of complexities. Instead of losing faith, we need to reassess how the rules and institutions are fit for purpose. We need technology to help us see the commitments pan out in reality, for a more secure, peaceful, and cooperative world order.