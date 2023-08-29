Cisco will sell the new offering, which combines the Nutanix Cloud Platform and Cisco’s SaaS-managed compute and networking infrastructure. Credit: Valeriya Zankovych/Shutterstock.

Technology company Cisco has formed a partnership with cloud services provider Nutanix to accelerate the adoption of hybrid multi-cloud computing.

Under the alliance, Cisco and Nutanix hope to develop the “most” comprehensive hybrid cloud solution on the market to streamline customer operations, increase resilience, and hasten IT transformation.

Due to the growing complexity of multi-cloud, IT organisations continue to face operational challenges as well as sustainability and security concerns, said Cisco.

This new collaboration addresses these issues by streamlining and accelerating the delivery of applications and infrastructure on an international level, the technology vendor added.

Cisco will sell the new offering, which combines the Nutanix Cloud Platform and Cisco’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-managed compute and networking infrastructure.

Cisco Compute senior vice president and general manager Jeremy Foster said: “This partnership answers with a complete solution spanning virtual compute, networking and storage across customer data centres and public clouds.

“By combining Cisco’s award-winning SaaS-managed compute portfolio with Nutanix’s market-proven cloud platform software, we can help customers develop a balanced approach to power modern workloads on-prem and in the cloud.”

Nutanix chief commercial officer Tarkan Maner said: “This partnership will deliver an expanded market opportunity for both organisations as they tackle the challenges of standardising, simplifying, and securing environments across the data centre, in public cloud and the edge.”

In May this year, Cisco said it plans to set up a manufacturing facility in aIndias to diversify its global supply chain.