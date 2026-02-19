As part of Cisco Live EMEA 2026, Cisco’s collaboration team announced upcoming, beta, and generally available AI features spanning devices, integrations / interoperability, and other areas. Cisco continues to support AI on a broad scale and possesses a capability set spanning areas such as networking, security, and manageability to support that agenda.

The emphasis Cisco has placed on the device experience is a key differentiator. The overarching theme of Cisco’s device strategy is not merely to provide technology, but instead to drive simple, inclusive experiences through technology. Cisco positions its devices as endpoints of a larger AI-driven ecosystem where networking, security, and collaboration converge. Cisco’s view of devices and the role they play was especially evident in three announcements: the Room Kit Pro G2, Desk Pro G2, plus the Cisco Wireless Phone 9821. The Cisco Room Kit Pro G2 is intended to eliminate the complex patchwork of equipment normally found in larger meeting rooms. The Cisco Desk Pro G2 is equally adept at supporting one-on-ones as it is group discussions. The Cisco Wireless Phone 9821 marks a bit of a departure for Cisco, pivoting its focus from knowledge workers anchored to specific locations to frontline workers constantly shifting between sites.

Cisco, like other vendors, recognises that customers’ AI estates encompass more than just a single vendor’s platform and stretch well beyond their own four walls. Cisco has placed a stake in the ground when it comes to supporting customers’ interconnected realities with multiple flavours of integration/interoperability capabilities revealed at the event. Following are some examples: Cisco makes real-time device data, utilisation metrics, and environmental sensors residing in Control Hub accessible from GenAI tools, including Amazon Quick Suite, Microsoft Copilot, and the Cisco AI Assistant. AI Assistant + Copilot Connector Integration provides bi-directional integration between Webex and Microsoft Copilot. Webex Contact Center for ServiceNow integrates Cisco’s Webex Contact Center into ServiceNow’s AI Platform.



Cisco has kept busy incorporating AI into every possible nook and cranny of its WebexOne platform. One example worth highlighting is Speech-to-Speech Translation, which provides real-time, bi-directional human-sounding translation for more than 30 languages. The capability makes it much easier for individuals, regardless of physical location or spoken language, to collaborate and get work accomplished.



Taking a step back from the ‘bells and whistles’ and viewing the announcements within a broader context yields some final thoughts. Cisco is taking an expansive view of AI and leaving it to competitors to simply stockpile capabilities on their platforms. This broader perspective manifests itself in three ways: 1) Cisco is touting AI innovations across its entire portfolio whether software or hardware; 2) Cisco has clearly and repeatedly articulated its AI strategy and vision; and 3) Cisco recognises that their customers operate in multi-platform environments and must interconnect with colleagues, partners, suppliers, and the like who often work at other sites. Bottom line, Cisco’s approach to AI, coupled with long-standing expertise in collaboration, networking, and security, provides the company with an enviable competitive position.