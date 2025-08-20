During a recent event in Sydney, Google Cloud highlighted the benefits of AI, through Australian businesses that have deployed the technology commercially to improve customer experience and develop new business opportunities.

Besides developing AI models such as Google Gemini, there are many other initiatives within Google Cloud to develop capabilities to simplify the adoption of AI. The company now offers an AI-optimised technology stack, which includes the AI infrastructure, data platform, models, platforms, and AI agents and applications. Customers are not confined to Google Cloud’s tech stack. One of its key value propositions is around its ability to support hybrid/multi-cloud and third-party Open Source Software (OSS) solutions.

AI is a matter of survival

Global software companies are leading the pack in adoption AI as a matter of survival. As with any platform change, they stand to be disrupted the most by emerging companies who are able to harness the power of AI. Google Cloud is co-innovating with independent software vendors to embed AI capabilities into their products.

For example, graphic design software company Canva demonstrated the adoption of Google’s video generation model Veo 3 to add video creation capability to its platform. This move has created a new feature for Canva customers, allowing creative agencies, marketing teams, and educators to create video content by entering a single text prompt.

Heidi Health, a software company addressing the challenges of clinicians has been using AI to simplify administrative tasks and giving clinicians more time to engage patients.

Heidi Health is an AI-powered medical scribe that frees up clinicians from time-consuming transcription and documentation tasks. The company leverages Google Cloud’s AI platform for speech-to-text capabilities, and it is looking to use tools such as its ‘Agent Builder’ to advance its solution to become a digital health concierge that can, for example, use an AI agent to call patients for follow-up calls to check on symptoms.

Prioritising AI use cases

Traditional businesses are also pursuing AI and prioritising use cases. Orica, a mining and infrastructure solutions provider, applies Google Cloud’s AI platform to its SAP data across its supply chain to forecast customer demand and improve demand planning. This is made possible because Orica has consolidated its data to a single source and by re-platforming the SAP environment onto Google Cloud.

Optus, the local telco has also launched its ‘Expert AI,’ an agentic AI solution that supports sales and service interactions. It analyses live customer conversations across channels in real time, provides contextual guidance, summarises insights, suggests next actions, and executes tasks across multiple backend systems to resolve customer needs.

Cloud OSS partners need to work with clients

The event highlights the many possibilities of AI but the reality is that not every business is AI-ready. To be successful, a business needs to have a well-executed data strategy. “Born in the cloud” companies are also more ready as well as companies that have strong digital expertise and have been modernising their IT.

Google Cloud is demonstrating the possibilities with AI but it needs OSS partners to be ready to work with clients to overcome challenges, often due to legacy systems and mindset.

Likewise, enterprises will need to also move beyond point solutions, toward a mindset shift by embedding AI across multiple departments, systems, workflows, and buying journeys. While the approach takes on more risks, they provide the highest chances of high impact outcomes.