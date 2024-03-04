US based cloud connectivity company, Cloudflare, has announced its new product, Defensive AI, intended for business cybersecurity.
Cloudflare promises that Defensive AI will keep cybersecurity defenders one step ahead of bad actors.
AI has become ubiquitous in both business and online threats.
Bad actors can use AI to create sophisticated phishing scams on a scale previously unthinkable and tailored to their victims. Generative AI can also be used to create malicious code and supercharge attacks on an organisation, according to Cloudflare.
Defensive AI can provide businesses with a personalised approach to cybersecurity that can examine and use a business’ own internal traffic patterns to inform defenders.
Cloudflare’s CEO and cofounder Matthew Prince stated that fighting AI with AI was now a non-negotiable reality of today’s cybersecurity environment.
“A personalised approach to protect data and defend against complex threats unique to an organization’s attack surface, at-speed, and scale, is paramount,” he said.
“By understanding ‘normal baselines’ in a customer’s environment and mitigating the threats that will move the needle towards increased resilience, Defensive AI is the crucial edge defenders need to stay ahead of today’s adversaries,” Prince stated.
US cybersecurity company Mandiant warned that generative AI could be cybersecurity’s biggest threat in the future, after tracking the technology’s usage in online attacks since 2019.
It found that generative AI was most commonly used to fabricate images and videos to spread misinformation online, but many bad actors also leveraged the technology to create more realistic social engineering cases. Cases which it states could make victims even out of savvy internet users.
Cloudflare’s own research found that 9 out of every 10 cyber attacks began with phishing tactics.
Its Defensive AI is therefore trained to identify suspicious parts of email messages and flag them appropriately.
As generative AI continues to evolve, Cloudflare states that its Defensive AI takes a holistic approach to cybersecurity by examining all potential parts in a phishing attack.