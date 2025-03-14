The CMA opened investigations in January 2025, to determine if Apple and Google should be designated with strategic market status. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has raised concerns regarding the mobile browser market, stating it is “not working well for consumers and businesses”.

The CMA’s final report, released in March 2025, emphasises that issues related to mobile browsers are “holding back innovation and could be limiting growth in the UK”.

It primarily focuses on Apple’s policies, which dictate how mobile browsers function on its devices.

After reviewing feedback from the provisional decision report published in November 2024, the inquiry group confirmed its concerns, except for two areas related to choice architecture practices of Apple and Google.

These two areas were resolved after Apple updated its software in December 2024, allowing users to change their default browser more easily, and Google provided new evidence regarding its Chrome prompts on Android.

The CMA has since opened investigations in January 2025 to determine if Apple and Google should be designated with strategic market status (SMS) under the new digital markets competition regime.

These ongoing SMS investigations focus on Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystem services, including mobile browsers.

The inquiry group has suggested potential interventions to address competition concerns if SMS designations are made.

These interventions could enhance competition by allowing other browsers to offer innovative features and enabling users to choose their preferred browser.

If the SMS investigations lead to designations and interventions, it could improve competitive conditions, allowing more companies to invest and innovate, the CMA said.

This would provide millions of consumers with access to faster and more secure mobile browsers.

The CMA’s independent inquiry group chair Margot Daly said: “Following our in-depth investigation, we have concluded that competition between different mobile browsers is not working well, and this is holding back innovation in the UK.

“The analysis set out in our report and the range of potential interventions considered to address the market issues we have identified merits consideration by the CMA under its new powers, which have been specifically designed for digital markets.”

The group has also concluded that no further action is necessary regarding cloud gaming.

In response, Reuters reported that Apple reaffirmed its commitment to “thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish,” emphasising that user trust remains its top priority.

“We have concerns with this report and believe the remedies it discusses would undermine privacy, security, and the overall user experience,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We will continue to engage constructively with the CMA to best address their concerns.”

Meanwhile, Google highlighted that Android’s openness has helped to “expand choice, reduce prices and democratize access to smartphones and apps”.

“We remain committed to open platforms that help developers build successful businesses, and will work constructively with the CMA to deliver a pro-innovation, evidence-based and predictable regulatory regime that enables UK growth,” Google’s representative added.