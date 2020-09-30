GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Colombia will expand at a modest 0.6% CAGR (1.1% in local currency terms) between 2020 and 2025. They will be dragged down by the challenging economic conditions generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has severely hit most economies in the region.

Telecom growth will be mainly driven by the increasing demand for fixed and mobile broadband services. The fixed broadband service segment is currently the largest revenue contributor in the market, responsible for 26.9% of the total telecoms and pay-TV service revenue estimated for 2020.

By 2025, we expect the fixed broadband segment to remain the largest revenue contributor in the market, accounting for 31.9% of the total market revenue. Growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of fixed broadband connections in the residential segment and operator’s investment in FTTx infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the mobile data service segment, which will expand its contribution to total service revenue from an estimated 22.9% in 2020 to 27.6% in 2025, will be the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2024.

