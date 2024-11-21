Since the development of the commercial jet aircraft, little has changed about its fundamental design.

Performance improvements have certainly been made, but the basic tube-and-fixed wing design has remained the same. However, certain designs and technologies may represent the future of commercial travel.

The oblique wing

The idea of an oblique wing design was revived by NASA researcher Robert Jones in the 1950s and his research continued well into the 1990s. The purpose of the design is to allow for optimal fuel efficiency at subsonic and supersonic speeds by pivoting the aircraft’s wing on a central axis from a perpendicular to an oblique angle, respectively. The aircraft’s wing would be fixed to the top of the fuselage rather than into the sides to allow for this pivot. Being able to pivot the wing so that one tip is swept forward while the other is swept to the rear reduces drag at high speeds while retaining efficiency at low speeds with a perpendicular wing orientation.

Returning to an age of supersonic commercial flight has been an engineering challenge since the retirement of the Concorde program in 2003. Even aside from a fatal crash of a Concorde aircraft in 2001, the program experienced several issues: it was over-budget, exceptionally fuel inefficient at low speeds, and was limited to transoceanic routes because of the sonic booms created by its speed.

While an oblique wing design wouldn’t prevent sonic booms from happening, the concerns regarding major fuel inefficiency at low speeds and associated environmental impact are mitigated, at least in part. Improving fuel efficiency would also make exclusively transoceanic routes more viable and help to reduce travel times. Because of its specialised use cases, an oblique wing design is unlikely to become the ubiquitous standard for commercial aviation design. However, it may facilitate a return to the much-desired supersonic transatlantic and transpacific flight.

The blended wing

While the wheel doesn’t need to be reinvented, companies like JetZero think that the commercial airliner does need to be. Their Blended Wing design purports to have several advantages over traditional tube-and-fixed wing designs. The main features are a shorter and wider fuselage that blends into the aircraft’s wings, creating a seamless transition between the body and extremities. The design’s dimensions are intended to improve aerodynamic efficiency, lift, and fuel efficiency, and decrease drag and weight.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A crucial element of JetZero’s design is its compatibility with existing aviation infrastructure. Its adherence to current norms means that no changes to how passengers access the aircraft—be that through a covered walkway or stairs from the runway—are necessary. This would help make the transition from existing fleets to updated ones with a blended wing design as close to seamless as possible.

Sustainable commercial aviation fuels

Perhaps most important is the blended wing design’s compatibility with sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). SAFs are themselves already compatible with existing aviation infrastructure, using the same storage and piping as traditional fuels. Currently, SAFs lack the energy density to completely replace traditional fuels while retaining performance.

However, due to the improvements to aerodynamics and fuel efficiency made by the blended wing design, this would be much less of a problem. Adopting such designs by commercial aviation would go a long way to reducing the carbon emissions of the industry and may accelerate the achievement of net zero targets.