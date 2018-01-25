Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Companies where attendees of this year’s Presidents Club Charity Dinner work have mostly chosen to stay silent following allegations of sexual misconduct at the men-only event.

Verdict has tried to contact most of the companies identifiable on the full list of attendees, published by the Guardian newspaper.

Of the 40 companies that have been named or identified as either paying for a table at the dinner or someone attending who works for the company, just five have issued a statement to Verdict or the wider media.

Some of those companies contacted by Verdict for comment did not have anyone available. Many of them have said the person who works for the company attended the event in a personal capacity.

Most of those named on the list are successful businessmen and many are either millionaires or billionaires.

Only a handful are employed by publicly listed companies, with many the founders or owners of businesses.

The Presidents Club, which for 33 years has held an annual charity dinner in London, has now folded less than 24 hours after the Financial Times newspaper published its expose that claimed hostesses at the 2018 event last week were subjected to lewd remarks and groped.

Revelations about the black-tie event, attended by top names from the fields of finance, politics and entertainment, have prompted outrage. The news has struck a chord due to the various campaigns against sexual harassment in the workplace already underway.

Many other attendees at the event work in either entertainment or politics.