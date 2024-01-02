The cyberattack successfully infiltrated the court recordings database of Victoria state in Australia, disrupting the audio-visual in-court technology network and potentially compromising recordings and transcription services, according to an official statement released on Tuesday, 2 January, 2024.
Court Services Victoria CEO, Louise Anderson, revealed that the breach may have resulted in the theft of recordings from court hearings held between 1 November and 21 December, 2023.
Some hearings conducted prior to 1 November may have also been affected by the cyber attack.
Following the cyberattack, efforts are underway to isolate and disable the affected network. Anderson confirmed that court hearings scheduled for January would proceed as planned, with court officials collaborating closely with government cybersecurity experts to mitigate the impact of the attack.
Court Services Victoria did not disclose whether any ransomware demands were made in connection with the breach.
This incident is the latest in a series of cyber attacks targeting Australia’s critical infrastructure, businesses, and homes.
A government report released in November 2023 highlighted a concerning trend, revealing that state-sponsored cyber groups and hackers were intensifying their assaults, with an attack occurring approximately every six minutes.
More than two in ten businesses experienced a cyberattack during the 2021-22 financial year, compared to almost one in ten in 2019-20, according to new data released in June by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Research company GlobalData estimates that cybercrime worldwide will soon reach $10.5trn by 2025. To tackle this growing issue, cybersecurity revenues could reach up to $344bn by 2030.
The court database breach comes on the heels of a cyber attack late last year on DP World Australia, one of the country’s largest port operators, leading to a three-day suspension of operations.
Car dealership group Eagers Automotive reported a recent cyber incident affecting its IT systems last week.
As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate, Australian authorities are under increasing pressure to fortify the nation’s digital infrastructure and protect against potential breaches that could compromise sensitive data and disrupt vital services.