As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the importance of robust cybersecurity services has never been more pronounced.

Recent data underscores the dramatic shift in how consumers utilise their home networks. Comcast’s report during its annual ‘Converge’ event in April 2025 revealed that the average subscriber’s household now boasts 36 connected devices, reflecting a staggering 40% increase over the past four years.

Similarly, Verizon’s consumer connections report from February 2025 indicated that the average household consumed 656 GB of data per month in 2024, marking a 6% rise from the previous year. This surge in connectivity and data usage is largely driven by activities such as video conferencing, gaming, streaming, and the integration of smart home technologies. With personal data traversing multiple devices, consumers increasingly expect their internet service providers (ISPs) to provide not just connectivity but also robust cybersecurity measures. This expectation has catalysed a shift in the industry, positioning cybersecurity as a critical value-added service (VAS) that influences competitive dynamics among ISPs.

ISPs are adapting to meet the growing cybersecurity demands of consumers. By enhancing their service offerings and integrating robust security features, operators are not only safeguarding their customers’ digital experiences but also positioning themselves competitively by packing that value into premium offerings.

The role of ISPs in cybersecurity

ISPs are uniquely positioned at the gateway of customer connectivity, enabling them to monitor network-wide traffic for suspicious activities. This capability allows them to detect and mitigate threats such as phishing attempts and distributed denial-of-service attacks before they can impact the home network.

To enhance security, ISPs typically offer plug-and-play security tools, including firewalls and malware protection, either integrated into their modem/router combos or as standalone tools for customers using their own equipment at no additional cost.

Enhanced security services: A competitive differentiator

As managed security becomes a standard offering, ISPs are leveraging enhanced security services to drive plan and equipment upgrades and increase consumer spend. These services extend beyond basic firewalls to include advanced threat detection, virtual private networks, and identity theft protection. Often bundled with premium internet plans, these enhanced options are designed to appeal to consumers’ growing concerns about cybersecurity.

The integration of these services into upgraded routers—often pre-enabled and requiring no activation—makes them particularly attractive for users with devices that lack app support, such as gaming consoles and smart appliances. By facilitating in-app management of home networks and security, ISPs are tapping into two significant consumer trends: the demand for service assurance and the desire for greater control and customisation.

Comprehensive cybersecurity solutions

In response to the evolving threat landscape, ISPs are expanding their cybersecurity portfolios. Beyond traditional antivirus and internet security solutions, operators are incorporating web content filtering, email protection, and remote monitoring capabilities. Additional services such as parental controls, mobile security, and identity protection are increasingly being bundled into upgraded internet packages.

Some ISPs are even offering assurance services, including identity restoration and virus removal, further enhancing their value proposition. This comprehensive approach not only addresses consumer anxieties but also positions ISPs as proactive guardians of their customers’ digital lives. As cyber threats continue to increase, the emphasis on cybersecurity will remain a cornerstone of ISP strategies, attracting premium customers and increasing spend.