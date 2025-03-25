In the modern world, each of us faces decisions from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to sleep.

Historically, our ancestors had a simpler relationship with decision making. In a time devoid of technology and global connectivity, their choices revolved around basic survival: hunting, gathering, eating, sleeping, and interacting with a small tribe. Today, we are bombarded with an unending stream of decisions that drain our mental resources, leading to what is known as ‘decision fatigue.’

Decision fatigue is a well-documented phenomenon in psychological research. A landmark study from the University of Minnesota revealed that as people make more decisions throughout the day, their ability to make thoughtful choices deteriorates. As the day progresses, our capacity for effective decision making diminishes due to the brain’s limited resources. After navigating countless choices, we often run on autopilot or make poor decisions.

Modern life is complicated

To understand the weight of this fatigue, we must recognise how drastically the number of decisions we make has increased compared to our ancestors. In pre-modern times, decision making was primarily about immediate survival: What will we eat? Where will we sleep? These choices were straightforward and required minimal mental processing, resulting in a lighter cognitive load.

In contrast, modern life presents us with complex decisions from the moment we wake up. What should we eat for breakfast? Should we exercise or check emails first? What clothes to wear?

At work, we face a barrage of decisions: which emails to respond to, which meetings to prioritise, and which projects to focus on. On a typical day, we might make hundreds or even thousands of decisions, many of which require mental energy we can ill afford to expend.

The issue is becoming more and more prominent, as we spend more time on our phones scrolling through TikTok or reels, we are faced with more information every few seconds, which our brains have to process—another set of decisions to be made at the subconscious level.

Technology is adding layers of decision making

The complexity of modern life extends beyond individual choices. Technological advancements, while beneficial, have added layers of decision making that further drain our mental reserves. Smartphones and social media constantly demand our attention. This constant barrage of information forces us to make decisions even in mundane moments where our brains would otherwise be resting. Human beings were never expected to navigate such infinite digital distractions.

Moreover, the modern workplace, especially with remote work, has turned decision making into a full-time job. Managing schedules, coordinating with team members, and self-assessing productivity contribute to our mental load. The boundaries between work and personal life have blurred, creating a relentless cycle of decision making that permeates every aspect of our lives. When does work end, and when do we finally get to rest?

The effect of decision making

This constant decision making takes a toll on our mental and physical health. The link between stress, anxiety, and decision fatigue is well-documented. As we make more choices, cortisol levels rise, leading to burnout, depression, and even physical illness. Chronic stress from overthinking decisions increases the risk of heart disease, insomnia, and other stress-related health issues. Modern life, despite its conveniences, has set the stage for a widespread mental health crisis, one that we are as a society blind to, as we are all in the storm together.

It is not just the number of choices that exhaust us; it is also their weight. In the past, decisions typically involved less uncertainty and fewer variables. Today, we often face complex, unpredictable environments. Should I invest in this stock or wait for a better opportunity? Should I take a new job or stay in my current position? What should I get at the grocery store? These choices require intricate calculations and emotional investments that can leave us mentally depleted.

Additionally, social media and constant connectivity heighten the pressure to make choices based on others’ opinions. We constantly compare ourselves to others, and our choices—whether to post a picture or attend an event—are influenced by a fear of judgment or a desire for validation. In an age where our every move is scrutinised, even small decisions feel monumental.

The burden of choice

The inevitable result of this constant decision making is exhaustion, mental drain, and diminished capacity for good choices. Ironically, in our quest to simplify life, we have created a system that complicates every aspect of existence. We are always “on,” perpetually evaluating and deciding.

Our minds no longer have the freedom to wander, rest, or simply be. The more we have to decide, the less energy we have to truly live. To address the overwhelming burden of daily decision making, we must learn to streamline and simplify our lives.

Creating space for rest, reflection, and meaningful connection is essential. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate how much control we relinquish to our devices, jobs, and social media. In a world of endless decisions, true freedom may lie in choosing less.