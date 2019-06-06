Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Dell Technologies has called for urgent action to tackle the growing problem of e-waste.

Electronics waste or e-waste refers to the waste caused by discarded electronic goods, which can be recycled but often end up in landfill sites. According to Forbes the amount generated in 2018 could have reached as much as 49.8m tons globally.

As well as contributing to landfills, e-waste is particularly dangerous electrical equipment often contains toxic chemicals that can cause environmental damage or become a public health hazard when released into the air.

According to a recent UN report, e-waste has reached a record high, and with the rapid rise in consumer demand for electronics this is not surprising.

It is therefore key that there is a change in the way e-waste is managed, particularly in the way the IT industry manages its supply chain.

Dell urges EU to combat e-waste

Dell is urging European governments and the IT industry to work towards a ‘’more sustainable future in the procurement of IT services”.

The company is calling for European Commission to support the development of industry guidelines for sustainable procurement and disposal of electronic equipment, as well as a system to rank progress across member states.

It has also urged member state governments to adopt “sustainable by default” across public procurement policy, and encourage collaboration with the IT industry.

Furthermore, it has called on the industry to develop guidelines for creating a sustainable IT lifecycle.

Louise Koch, corporate sustainability director EMEA said:

“Dell Technologies has seen first hand the business and environmental benefits of a circular approach; it’s a win-win, reducing energy demand, costs and environmental footprint at the same time. By working in close partnership with the Responsible Business Alliance and European governments and businesses, we can address increasingly critical issues including the fight to address climate change.”

Read more: Apple renews clean energy commitments by adding more suppliers to renewables list