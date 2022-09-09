Device repair is big money, but OEMs need to do more to make phones sustainable

Image: ImYanis via Shutterstock.

Apple, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft have all launched device repair kits that allow a consumer to repair their own devices with authorized parts. Apple recently extended its device self-repair kits to include some of its MacBooks.

Self-repair is still about some devices, not all

The self-repair kits provide genuine parts, repair guides, repair tools, as well as the diagnostic software that consumers need for repairing only some of their devices. Apple initially only sold parts and tools for the iPhone 12 and 13, but that has since expanded to M1 MacBooks in the US, with more regions and devices expected to be included later. Apple provides its own self-repair kits, whereas Samsung, Google and Microsoft have partnered with iFixit, which is an American e-commerce and website that sells repair parts and publishes free online repair guides for consumer electronics and gadgets. Samsung’s iFixit partnership, which went live in August 2022, offers repair guides and genuine Samsung parts for some Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S20 and S21 phones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet. Google’s partnership includes the same from the Pixel 2 onwards across multiple countries, and Microsoft’s is for Surface Duo devices.

OEMS need to do more on making phones sustainable

Repairing and extending the life of a device seems directly counter to what OEMs and carriers want: to sell more phones. Global smartphone market revenue accounted for more than $110 billion in Q1 2022, based on industry estimates. OEMs aim to make money from repairs too. To keep their old devices operating, consumers will need to use and buy parts that are licensed by the manufacturers, which tend to be more expensive compared with their third-party affordable counterparts. In addition to that, consumers also need to buy or rent the tools needed to repair those devices. For example, renting just an Apple tool kit for a week cost $49, in addition to separate costs for the parts themselves.

Industry research suggests that consumers who have broken their phone once are twice as likely to do so again, making device repair a recurring channel of income for all parties involved. Market studies estimate approximately 48 million phone screens were damaged in the US in 2020. Taking a starting price of $150 for cracked screen replacement (a Best Buy quote), this amounts to more than $9.5 billion – just for phone display repair in one year in the US.

The pressure to go green is mounting

Companies are facing increasing pressure from multiple governments, including the US, with President Joe Biden getting involved in the Right to Repair movement. Europe is already inching towards tougher sustainability measures like stricter device repair rules and a carrier-OEM consortium created to identify sustainable phones, which has now expanded to South America. US carriers, though setting commendable targets for their ESG measures like reduction in carbon emissions and efforts towards renewable energy sources, are not doing much when it comes to device sustainability, apart from minor recycling programs. We will see more measures from carriers and OEMs gradually as consumer demand changes – companies that take their environmental responsibilities seriously will see continued loyalty from their customer base.

This change will not be without its pains. Legislation that forces OEMs to improve on their repair options will likely dampen 5G smartphone revenues, leading consumers to repair their phones, prolonging the life of their devices rather than upgrading. For consumers to be dissatisfied with their phones enough to switch to 5G-enabled devices, carriers will need faster 5G service adoption, which depends on how quickly and efficiently carriers are able to expand their networks, as well as elucidate its mainstream use cases.