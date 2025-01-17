As enterprises explore the use of data analytics and AI, they are leveraging APIs to support agile development, extending from DevOps to DataOps, AIOps, SecOps, and MLOps, or what GlobalData refers to as DevXOps.

Prediction: DevXOps models will shift traditional siloed developer teams towards centralised developer portals

“Because the process of operationalising AI remains complex, platform engineering will play a bigger role in consolidating siloed developer teams into centralised developer portals in order to improve production efficiencies and ensure proper policy controls related to security and data loss prevention,” said Charlotte Dunlap, GlobalData Research Director.

Application modernisation and cloud migration efforts among DevOps modelled teams have always taken place across varied silos. Centralised portals of developer groups within enterprises are extremely rare for a number of reasons, such as company acquisitions in which newly acquired development teams remain loyal to their own particular methods of collaboration and are reluctant to give up long-established ways of working.

“Enterprises are looking to formalise increasingly advanced developer-focused features involved in digital transformations including the creation of automated workflows and custom integrations, as well as hosting third-party apps and API integrations,” she added.

Prediction: Enterprises will demand a broader choice of integration expertise to support their digital consulting needs

APIs support the integration of applications and automation workflows necessary for a successful digital strategy. Enterprises are building platforms using APIs for product differentiation, monetisation, and the development of new business models. Over the past year, these activities have begun reflecting a broadening ecosystem of API services providers, including telecoms and other infrastructure providers, keen to move into the app modernisation space.

Massive strains on DevOps modelled departments

Despite all the hype, global enterprises continue to struggle with the containerised rollouts involved with digital transformations. “The IT skills shortage is causing massive strains on DevOps modelled departments, where not only is internal expertise in short supply, but companies are also unable to find adequate professional services in the form of integrators and consultants to ensure successful business transformations,”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Dunlap added. “Enterprises will demand access to a broader swath of technology services and support providers in 2025 stemming from the telecommunications and networking market segments. New participants helping shore up digital transformation projects will offer both infrastructure and app modernisation solutions aimed at developers and IT ops teams.”

Telcos began formalising new internal programs such as API services and developer hubs over the past year, and they are also beginning to partner with traditional platform providers, supplementing those solutions with consulting and systems integration services.