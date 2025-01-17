As enterprises explore the use of data analytics and AI, they are leveraging APIs to support agile development, extending from DevOps to DataOps, AIOps, SecOps, and MLOps, or what GlobalData refers to as DevXOps.
Prediction: DevXOps models will shift traditional siloed developer teams towards centralised developer portals
“Because the process of operationalising AI remains complex, platform engineering will play a bigger role in consolidating siloed developer teams into centralised developer portals in order to improve production efficiencies and ensure proper policy controls related to security and data loss prevention,” said Charlotte Dunlap, GlobalData Research Director.
Application modernisation and cloud migration efforts among DevOps modelled teams have always taken place across varied silos. Centralised portals of developer groups within enterprises are extremely rare for a number of reasons, such as company acquisitions in which newly acquired development teams remain loyal to their own particular methods of collaboration and are reluctant to give up long-established ways of working.
“Enterprises are looking to formalise increasingly advanced developer-focused features involved in digital transformations including the creation of automated workflows and custom integrations, as well as hosting third-party apps and API integrations,” she added.
Prediction: Enterprises will demand a broader choice of integration expertise to support their digital consulting needs
APIs support the integration of applications and automation workflows necessary for a successful digital strategy. Enterprises are building platforms using APIs for product differentiation, monetisation, and the development of new business models. Over the past year, these activities have begun reflecting a broadening ecosystem of API services providers, including telecoms and other infrastructure providers, keen to move into the app modernisation space.
Massive strains on DevOps modelled departments
Despite all the hype, global enterprises continue to struggle with the containerised rollouts involved with digital transformations. “The IT skills shortage is causing massive strains on DevOps modelled departments, where not only is internal expertise in short supply, but companies are also unable to find adequate professional services in the form of integrators and consultants to ensure successful business transformations,”
Dunlap added. “Enterprises will demand access to a broader swath of technology services and support providers in 2025 stemming from the telecommunications and networking market segments. New participants helping shore up digital transformation projects will offer both infrastructure and app modernisation solutions aimed at developers and IT ops teams.”
Telcos began formalising new internal programs such as API services and developer hubs over the past year, and they are also beginning to partner with traditional platform providers, supplementing those solutions with consulting and systems integration services.