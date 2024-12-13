Digi has continued on its quest to conquer the carrier status quo in new markets, this time in Belgium, where it has gone all-in on highly disruptive debut pricing accompanied by a basic and largely unadorned multiplay portfolio.

While launch limitations will be exploited by competitors, the challenger’s audacious entry will force them to re-evaluate their default modes of productising, packaging, and pricing their core portfolio staples.

An entry-level combination of 500 Mbps/500 Mbps fibre with a 15 GB mobile line from Digi will cost a mere €15 each month. The new Belgian operator had pledged “unprecedented prices” in its pre-marketing phase, and it has certainly delivered on that promise.

Subscribing to alternate entry-level mobile and fibre options with roughly equivalent core usage parameters from the country’s three main carrier competitors under their primary brands starts in the monthly vicinity of €70 (non-promotional) – although unlike Digi’s proposal, rival flagship services all include some sort of discounting and/or value-added extras, whether in terms of performance, assurance, or security.

Digi does not deign to bundle

While Belgian operators tend to position combination packages as flagship offerings, Digi does not deign to bundle. No promotional discounts or other bundling incentives are provided, and the “freedom to choose” an individual service is key to the operator’s launch messaging, as it was in Portugal.

Also as in Portugal, Digi has entered Belgium vowing not to impose automatic price increases, hitting on a shared hot-button issue. Conversely, unlike its Portuguese premiere, there is no mention of a free, no-obligation mobile trial until the end of the year or free Digi-to-Digi calling, and unused monthly mobile data cannot be carried forward. More critically, 5G is currently lacking, with Digi initially restricted to employing the Proximus 4G network on an MVNO basis in order to support cellular mobile services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The geographic availability of fibre access is also severely curtailed. At launch, Digi’s services comprise symmetrical fibre-based internet access at speeds of up to 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 10 Gbps at a cost of €10, €15, and €20, respectively, offered with a WiFi 6-enabled Digi Internet Box, optional WiFi boosters (€1 per month, up to three), and optional home telephony (€2.50 per month for unlimited calls in Belgium).

Strikingly simplistic

The initial mobile proposition is strikingly simplistic, beginning at a base of €5 per month for ‘unlimited’ calls and SMS (with the caveat that communication will be blocked in excess of 6,000 minutes or texts in a single month, 500 SMS in a day, or SMS being sent to more than 250 different recipients) and 15 GB of data.

Additional data usage is charged at €0.60 per GB (so that 20 GB or 30 GB of data usage will cost €8 or €14 per month, respectively), and users are limited to a maximum of six active lines. TV is not yet on offer, but will support up to 70+ channels, time shifting, three simultaneous streams, and seven-day catch-up, accessible via app or a Digi TV Box.