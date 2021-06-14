Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has approved the establishment of a specialised 3D printing site at Expo 2020.

The 3D printing zone will aim to attract entrepreneurs and investors to Dubai, and provide opportunities for researchers to develop new solutions and products.

Expo 2020 organisers have not provided any further details on the specifics of the zone.

3D printing expands

Since the launch of the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy in April 2016, a number of complementary public and private sector initiatives have cropped up around the emirate to support the strategy.

In July 2020, Sheikh Hamdan and Dubai Future Foundation had launched the 3D Printing Strategic Alliance, a first of its kind initiative geared at creating a network of government entities, academia and 3D printing firms. Plans were also announced for a dedicated district to develop, test and deploy 3D printing technology.