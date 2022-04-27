DXC Technology’s IT hiring activity declines 5.0% in March 2022

US-based company DXC Technology’s IT hiring declined 5.0% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.52% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 68.12% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 0.6% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DXC Technology IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DXC Technology, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 88.14% in March 2022, and a 12.81% drop over February 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 5.19% in March 2022, and registered growth of 11.67%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.72% in March 2022, a 9.43% drop from February 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at DXC Technology

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 97.36% share, which marked a 14.73% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 1.71%, registering a 175% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.93% share and a 7.69% drop over February 2022.

Switzerland commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 95.97% share in March 2022, a 15.21% decline over February 2022. US featured next with a 1.55% share, up 150% over the previous month. India recorded a 0.93% share, an increase of 20% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead DXC Technology IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.67%, down by 7.74% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.9% share, a decline of 34.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.28% share, down 8.99% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.16%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.