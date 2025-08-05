Empyrion develops and operates data centres to enhance digital ecosystems in major Asian cities. Credit: Nokia.

Empyrion Digital has implemented Nokia’s data centre gateway and aggregation switches at its recently opened Gangnam Data Centre in Seoul, South Korea.

Empyrion is engaged in the development and operation of data centres that facilitate the connection and expansion of digital ecosystems across major Asian cities, catering to both hyperscale and enterprise colocation companies.

Empyrion Digital product and infrastructure chief strategy officer Yongsuk Choi said: “We are excited to partner with Nokia to use their data centre solutions to provide a world-class network performance to our hyperscalers and enterprise customers in Korea.

“Nokia’s strong track record, robust IP network solutions, combined with its strong regional supply chain and service footprint, made it a natural choice to strengthen our network.”

With the surge in data traffic across the region, digital infrastructure providers are under significant pressure to maintain high-performance levels, stated Nokia.

Nokia’s advanced IP network solution features the 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR), which will serve as the data centre gateways and core network switches, alongside the 7210 Service Access System (SAS) that will function as the access switch for Empyrion’s IT infrastructure.

This collaboration is expected to enhance the reliability, scalability, and operational efficiency of Empyrion’s data centre interconnect network.

The Nokia 7250 IXR and 7210 SAS are tailored to meet the changing demands of digital infrastructure providers, enabling them to create networks that are ready for automation and more energy-efficient.

Nokia Asia Pacific IP Networks head and vice president Kent Wong said: “Nokia’s state-of-the-art Data Centre Fabric solution will enable Empyrion Digital to better manage the growing data traffic demands while delivering high network performance.

“Our field-proven solutions are helping digital infrastructure providers across the Asia Pacific region to benefit from improved scalability and reliability while making the networks more energy efficient.”

