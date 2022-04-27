Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity rises 0.1% in March 2022

Europe witnessed a 0.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

March 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.15% in the overall hiring activity when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 30.27% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in March 2022, registering an increase of 0.11% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in March 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 73.39% in March 2022, a 3.79% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.97% in March 2022, marking an 11.27% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.9% in March 2022, a 12.97% drop from February 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.83% in March 2022, a 10% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7.7% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during March 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 1,256 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a decline of 14.73% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 677 jobs and a 33.63% drop. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 645 IT jobs and Accenture with 635 jobs, recorded a 4.2% rise and a 67.55% rise, respectively, while International Business Machines recorded a 5.1% decline with 335 job postings during March 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 18% share in March 2022, a 2.09% decrease over February 2022. Germany featured next with an 11.76% share, down 4.43% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded an 11.31% share, a drop of 14.85% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.49%, down by 4.17% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.07% share, registered a decline of 7.01% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.94% share, down 14.1% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.49%, recording a month-on-month growth of 5.17%.