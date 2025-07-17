The company’s approach is said to address the growing need to counter cyberattacks that threaten critical infrastructures and industries.. Credit: SuPatMaN/ Shutterstock.com.

Exein, an Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity company based in Rome, has raised €70m ($81.15m) in Series C funding to expand its global footprint and advance its security technologies.

The funding round was led by Balderton, with additional participation from Supernova, Lakestar, and existing investors 33N, United Ventures, and Partech. This capital injection will support Exein’s expansion into crucial markets such as the US, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Exein specialises in device-level security by integrating advanced security protocols directly into the software of connected devices. This method leverages edge artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time threat detection and response to ensure the protection of millions of devices daily across sectors including industrial, automotive, and aerospace.

The Italian company’s approach is said to address the growing need to counter cyberattacks that threaten critical infrastructures and industries.

Balderton principal Elena Moneta said: “We’re living in an era where everything — from rail networks to industrial machinery — is connected, and therefore exposed. Exein tackles this threat where it begins: on the device itself, embedding real-time security on the edge — continuously monitoring, learning, and responding. There is no better team to take on this challenge.”

Exein stated that its solutions are tailored to ensure compliance with evolving global cybersecurity regulations, such as the upcoming Cyber Resilience Act and the US Cyber Trust Mark. Its platform is utilised by chipset manufacturers like MediaTek and Supermicro to safeguard over one billion devices during operation.

Previously, the company raised €15m in Series B funding round in July 2024.

The latest Series C funding is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies focused on runtime security for AI infrastructure and large language models. Exein indicated its plans to make strategic acquisitions to bolster its influence within the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Exein founder and CEO Gianni Cuozzo said: “Embedded security at the device level is fundamental, and we are proud to support manufacturers in providing the highest levels of security, offering them confidence in knowing they are compliant with the latest security legislation.”

Earlier in 2025, Exein partnered with Supermicro to incorporate its AI-driven cybersecurity solutions into the latter’s hardware offerings. This collaboration aims to deploy a zero-trust security framework from the outset, enhancing enterprise defences against emerging threats.

Exein’s foundational investment came during a Series A round in September 2021, which raised €6m. This round was co-led by eCAPITAL ENTREPRENEURIAL PARTNERS and Future Industry Ventures.