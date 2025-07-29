The new leadership team of Fujitsu Oceania has hit the ground running, executing its recently updated strategy to shift to an industry-aligned operating model to deliver more tailored, outcome-driven solutions.

The company positions itself as a strategic technology partner with deep domain expertise across key industry verticals including retail, healthcare and government. As part of this approach, the company is leveraging its recent acquisition of GK Software to bring new capabilities to further strengthen its position in delivering end-to-end solutions to customers in the retail sector. Will Fujitsu Oceania stand out in a competitive environment with most retailers already adopting new service capabilities?

GK Software has 35 years experience

GK Software is a Germany-based retail solution provider. The company has been offering retail solutions for 35 years with more than 500 customers globally, including some of the world’s most trusted brands as its customers.

GK Software has a strong role in helping transform the physical retail store experience, leveraging its Point of Sale (POS) solutions for checkout, self-service/self-scanning capabilities, and applications for enhancing store productivity (e.g., inventory, fulfilment, and shelf labels). Its GK Engage application supports customer loyalty programs through the use of AI, mobile engagement, personalized customer engagement with incentives, coupons and benefits specific to the end use.

Its GK Air offering uses self-learning AI technology to target waste prevention and support dynamic pricing to provide demand-based pricing. It also provides businesses with real-time recommendations to remain competitive in a highly competitive transactional environment. All these capabilities are available through GK Software’s CLOUD4RETAIL platform, helping businesses to consolidate multiple POS systems. GK Software’s approach is to offer a comprehensive out-of-the-box solution while giving customers the flexibility to host it in the cloud (AWS or Azure) or on-premises.

Fujitsu and Open Retail

Globally, Fujitsu has been promoting its ‘Open Retail’ commercial model, helping businesses to serve customers wherever, whenever, and however they want.

This includes transforming physical stores and turning data into insights and decisions. Fujitsu’s investment in AI including Kozuchi will further strengthen the company’s retail capabilities, enabling retailers to provide a more personalized and sustainable shopping experience for their customers. Moreover, within Australia, Fujitsu has extensive experience in offering field services which is crucial for helping retailers manage the technologies within their stores across the country.

Brendan Swan, Senior Research Analyst, GlobalData stated: “Artificial Intelligence in retail is set to explode, with Asia Pacific expected to experience a significant surge of 53% over the next four years, driven by strong growth in China and India”.

“With Retailers are under pressure to deliver a seamless user experience for its customers, businesses are turning to companies that will help transform their business and not just selling an off-the-shelf product”. Swan added.

Fujitsu’s investment in AI and consulting services will place the company in a strong position in the retail sector. However, while GK Software is a subsidiary of Fujitsu, it will continue to support its consulting partners, which include major system integrators such as Accenture, Capgemini, and Infosys.

Moreover, while GK Software is well established in Europe and the US, it has limited exposure in Oceania and Asia. With most major retailers already having existing self-service checkout and POS systems in place, it’s crucial for Fujitsu that any new technology must seamlessly integrate GK Software rather than replace existing hardware. Fujitsu’s Uvance Wayfinders – its consulting business – can play an important role in helping clients with their business transformation