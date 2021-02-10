Short-term, G Adventures continues to suffer due to rock-bottom demand for travel. However, long-term, the tour operator has great potential to become a major player beyond the niche realms of responsible travel.

In February 2020, the responsible tour operator received investment from private equity firm – Certares, with the firm stating that it envisions G Adventures’ business model being at the forefront of recovery in post-pandemic travel.

Offering a wide range of small group adventure tours and tapping into a variety of niche markets such as adventure, wellness, remote tourism, eco-opportunities and community-based travel, G Adventures meets the desires of young, experiential travelers.

M&A activity has been minimal for G Adventures, other than entering into a partnership with Crowd Riff, an AI powered content marketing platform in October 2019. With additional investment secured by Certares, this could be soon set to change – embracing further market niches to service the 21st century traveler.

G Adventures ‘Ripple Score’ transparency is an advantage

The majority of G Adventures’ experiences now hold a ‘Ripple Score’ – launched in partnership with non-profit Planterra and Sustainable Travel International, it is an evaluation tool that gives individuals the chance to see how much money is staying within a local community, rather than suffering economic leakage. The higher the ripple score, the more money stays within a local economy.

How ‘ethical/environmentally-friendly/socially-responsible’ a service is ‘always’, ‘often’ and ‘somewhat’ influenced 78% of global respondents in GlobalData’s Covid-19 recovery survey (2 – 6 December 2020). The highest number ‘always’ influenced by this were both Gen Z and Millennials – reflecting known news that these generations have a greater focus on sustainability.

‘Greenwashing’ has long been a barrier facing sustainable tourism. Corporate greenwashing – in particular – is when a business can make impressive claims about their sustainability initiatives to distract from unsustainable practices.

However, G Adventures’ ‘Ripple Score’ also displays low scores for itself – identifying areas the company is working on, making it ‘transparent’ in all it is achieving and a true advocate for responsible travel.

M&A activity will increase its competitive offering

After a tumultuous year for travel in 2020, M&A activity within the tourism sector is still low. Companies are focusing on preserving cash as the travel environment remains uncertain due to ongoing lockdowns and travel restrictions.