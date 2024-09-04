Lego’s ‘made to be played’ campaign emphasises the versatility of its bricks and how they can be passed on through generations. Credit: Lego.

Made ubiquitous for its iconic multicoloured blocks, toy manufacturer Lego has proven adept at identifying new markets to expand into and the factors that affect the demand for its products.

From Lego Star Wars games and Harry Potter castle sets to bouquets of Lego flowers, the Danish company has a track record of capturing and retaining audiences of all ages.

Recognising the need to push forward yet again, Lego is now responding to consumer preferences for environmentally friendly productions and is expanding further into digital spaces following the success of Lego Fortnite.

The toy giant announced strong results at the end of August, with a 26% rise in operating profit for the first half of 2024. It also reiterated plans to ensure sustainable long-term growth through its three strategic initiatives: memorable brand experience in retail, digital and global supply chain network.

Responding to the strong results, Lego’s CEO Niels B Christiansen said: “We used our solid financial foundation to further increase spending on strategic initiatives which will support growth now and in the future to enable us to bring learning through play to even more children.”

An increased push into gaming

Speaking recently to Bloomberg, Christiansen expressed the desire for the firm to emulate the recent success of Lego Fortnite.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“It’s not new for the Lego Group to do partnerships and license agreements, and it’s clearly our ambition that we will do more,” said Christiansen.

Gaming has long been integrated into Lego’s revenue model, with the successful Lego Star Wars computer games franchise having been on the market since 1995.

According to GlobalData analyst Eren Cicyasvili, who specialises in the sector: “Gaming constitutes a considerable part of Lego’s revenue model.”

Cicyasvili says Lego’s success has in part been driven by high-profile licensing agreements and partnerships with the likes of Disney, Universal Studios and Warner Bros, offering games relating to franchises such as Harry Potter, Batman and Star Wars.

“These high-profile collaborations not only helped Lego to benefit from these franchises’ huge fan bases to increase its game sales but also helped it lift its own brand popularity,” explains Cicyasvili.

This focus on gaming regarding digitalisation far outstrips the company’s interest in harnessing other technologies.

According to GlobalData, Lego has filed significantly more gaming patents over the last decade than for other technologies like AI and the metaverse.

Sustainable bricks

Another way Lego is futureproofing its business revolves around its environmental footprint. The company has recognised not just the need to be conscious of its carbon output but also the rising consumer preference for sustainability.

After repeated unsuccessful experiments with the financial viability of using sustainable plastic to manufacture the firm's bricks, Lego has now announced that by 2032 the bricks will be made entirely from renewable and recycled plastic.

The firm's H1 results show that 30% of resin purchased in H1 was certified mass balance. According to Lego, this translates to an estimated average of 22% material from renewable and recycled sources in the raw materials it uses to make its bricks. It adds that this represents “significant progress”, with the mass balance figure up from 18% in 2023.

“Lego has been testing hundreds of different alternative materials to make its bricks for years,” explains Holly Aness-Bradshaw, thematic analyst at GlobalData.

Previously, the firm has trialled making bricks from recycled glass, but now the announcement indicates that the production will replace oil with food waste oil.

While a costly decision for the company, Anness-Bradshaw added that the decision to improve product sustainability places Lego as an “environmental leader in the toy market”.

Looking to wider implications of Lego’s decision, Anness-Bradshaw explains: “With any luck, Lego and others will push up demand for alternative oils, spurring suppliers to innovate further and increase production. Hopefully, this supports the alternative oils, which are currently supply-constrained.”

Alongside the efforts to find more sustainable production materials, Lego also encourages owners of unused bricks to donate them back to the company so they can be recycled through initiatives such as Lego brick takeback or passing them down to future generations.

Retail digitalisation

Focusing on how the company's digitalisation aims to create memorable retail experiences, Aoife McGurk, another GlobalData thematic analyst, comments: “Lego's products are focused on bringing out customers' creativity, which puts them in prime position to adopt digitalisation in their stores.”

McGurk explains that interactive displays, augmented reality experiences and digital kiosks could all help Lego differentiate its retail experience from competitors.

“In the future, interactive displays and kiosks could allow Lego's customers to design their own Lego sets, selecting their own colours, pieces, and even characters,” she adds. “Virtual and augmented reality could make this personalised experience even more immersive, allowing customers to visualise their new designs in real-time.”