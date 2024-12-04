In a shocking move, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has resigned his position as CEO as well as his seat on Intel’s board.

The resignation is effective as of December 1, 2024. Intel is currently looking for a new CEO, and in the meantime, it has appointed David Zinser – Intel CFO and Michelle Johnston Holthaus – CEO of Intel Products as interim co-chief executive officers.

Gelsinger first joined Intel in 1979 and went on to technical positions such as the lead for the 80486 processor, and eventually CTO. He spent years at EMC and then VMware as VMware’s CEO. He rejoined Intel in 2021, thought of as a saviour that could put the company back on course.

Was Gelsinger sacrificed for Intel losses?

While the press release indicates that Gelsinger is retiring, Intel lost a staggering $16.6bn dollars for the third quarter of calendar year 2024. Intel’s stock has declined 61% in the time Gelsinger has been at the head of the company. Understandably, the shareholders and the Intel Board of Directors were unhappy. The Q3 loss was the largest ever recorded by Intel. Officially, Gelsinger retired, but it’s likely he didn’t have much choice – somebody needed to be sacrificed to Wall Street.

However, other than the creation of the Intel Products group, consisting of the Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI Group (DCAI), and Network and Edge Group (NEX), plus appointing Holthaus as CEO of the group, there does not seem to be a great deal of differentiation to Gelsinger’s plans yet.

Interim executive director Frank Yeary said in the press release “With Dave and MJ’s leadership, we will continue to act with urgency on our priorities: simplifying and strengthening our product portfolio and advancing our manufacturing and foundry capabilities while optimizing our operating expenses and capital. We are working to create a leaner, simpler, more agile Intel.”.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It is possible that the next Intel CEO will be actually bold, but there is the distinct possibility that the next CEO will be given their orders to formulate all plans only in relation to the stock price, versus the needs of its customers. Intel is a time and capital-intensive company, its products and innovations take time and planning, something Wall Street isn’t terribly in tune with.

So, what should enterprises do? Is it time to walk away from Intel or even walk away from any x86 processor?

Not really, no. Companies should already be looking at alternative x86 processors from AMD and doing due diligence about who’s chips should be in their servers. Walking away from x86 itself isn’t a reasonable strategy in the corporate data centre right now.

Enterprises need to keep an eye on Intel, but also keep in close contact with select enterprise server vendors. The enterprise server vendors, especially the big ones, will have a good read on Intel today and into the future. Consult with them as Intel changes and brings in a new CEO and lays out new plans.

Get out the popcorn and settle in to see what changes.