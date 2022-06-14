Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.6% in May 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 3.6% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.15% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.33% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.17% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.39% in May 2022, registering a 9.79% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.31% share, a decrease of 27.66% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.82%, registering a 28.57% decline from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.66%, down 46.03% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 6.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

SAP posted 51 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 27.5% over the previous month, followed by Embracer Group with 45 jobs and a 2.27% growth. Deutsche Telekom with 35 IT jobs and Atos with 32 jobs, recorded a 10.26% decline and a 15.79% decrease, respectively, while Wipro recorded an increase of 71.43% with 24 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.38%, down by 15.22% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.97% share, registered a decline of 20.28% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.99% share, down 34.15% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.