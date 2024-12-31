Among GlobalData’s 2025 cloud predictions are the promise of new agentic upskilling opportunities, greater limitations on generative AI (genAI) use among developers, and a boost from OSS technology in Kubernetes deployments.

Global enterprises will implement varied approaches to leveraging cloud services based on new trends and innovations, which have unfolded over 2024. The cloud continues to demonstrate its value chain around scalability and efficiency.

It’s also become evident that a cloud-based IT portfolio brings organisations the greatest promise for providing the type of centralised interface for development and automation platform services, which companies are seeking. This centralised management interface is more vital than ever for new challenges, which will spring up in the coming year.

Challenges include the provisioning of genAI tools, security, and management tools as well as significantly improving collaboration between development teams, which are typically conducted in inefficient silos.

Following are a few key cloud predictions for 2025:

Developers will face limitations on genAI usage

“There’s growing evidence that enterprises will significantly limit developers’ use of genAI in application creation and reformatting in 2025, until the industry better establishes how private data is being used among hyperscalers,” says Charlotte Dunlap, Research Director for GlobalData.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“As developer teams have come to rely increasingly on the use of prompt engineering to design, test, and fine tune application coding, company heads are growing increasingly uneasy about the potential loss of proprietary company data.” Despite vague reassurances from large language model (LLM) providers, organisations are concerned about the release of valuable data into unknown public domains. GlobalData is already seeing a growing trend whereby corporate legal departments are beginning to issue new policies limiting the use of genAI following concerns of data leakage.

Agentic AI represents the largest cloud upskilling opportunity

“In 2025, AI agent tools will become the leading upskilling and reskilling opportunity for IT workers globally in the face of an ongoing global IT skills gap,” Dunlap predicts.

GlobalData anticipates an entirely new wave of interest among DevOps personas and high-tech workers looking to master advanced AI technology. This interest comes on the heels of a slew of new agentic features released by leading cloud platform providers targeting enterprise developers. AI agents are most likely to serve as a starting point for enterprises looking to implement genAI into the app modernisation process, thereby reducing tedious and time-consuming tasks.

GenAI OSS technology will advance Kubernetes deployments

Open-source software will continue to play a significant role in 2025, helping DevOps teams better navigate complex digital transformation solutions, particularly those associated with genAI.

GlobalData recommends that enterprises monitor those projects receiving significant industry backing to help determine which technologies indicate the greatest promise over the coming year. These include various projects associated with key open standards bodies such as Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) growing in importance, including K8sGPT technology, which helps enterprises simplify complexities associated with Kubernetes cluster deployments and management.

It uses compatible application programming interfaces (APIs) such as OpenAI API to analyse the status of container clusters to improve security and diagnostics/resolution. Another interesting project (complementary to K8sGPT) is LocalAI, which can run LLMs on users’ local hardware versus using cloud APIs. So, using the two technologies together allows enterprises to analyse Kubernetes cluster states locally. This addresses organisations’ growing concerns over exposing data to external sources, making these OSS efforts important to watch.