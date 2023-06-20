Google has taken a leaf out of Apple’s playbook by opting for India. Credit: Gabo_Arts.

Google is searching for suppliers in India for its Pixel smartphone operations as it seeks to diversity beyond China.

The Alphabet owned tech giant has entered talks with several companies including Lava International and Dixon Technologies India, Bloomberg reported.

Google has followed Apple’s lead in relocating operations to India to decrease its reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

Meanwhile India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering financial incentives for foreign investors looking to relocate greenfield operations to the country.

Prime Minister Modi’s planned visit to the US could see US President Biden removing some of the restrictions on the sharing of critical and emerging technology with India, CNBC reported.

Modi took to Twitter before departing to the US on Tuesday (20 June) posting “We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas,”

Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

Speaking to CNBC, Meera Shankar, former Indian ambassador to the US, said: “We’ve been looking at liberalisation of technology and defence exports from the US to India, because the regulatory framework in the US for this, as far as India was concerned, was quite tight.”

Shankar explained that the India-US nuclear deal under the Obama administration lead to India being granted Strategic Trade Authorisation status by the US in 2018, which eased export controls for its high technology product sales to India.

In May, India’s technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Google’s chief executive officer, Sundar Pichai, met at the Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, to speak about India’s push to grow its role as a technological manufacturing hub.