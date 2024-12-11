The US state of Colorado’s adoption of a comprehensive right-to-repair law represents a significant shift in the consumer electronics landscape.
Google‘s endorsement and active lobbying for this legislation have been pivotal in overcoming industry resistance and gaining the vendor recognition from The Digital Right to Repair Coalition with the 2024 Repair Advocate of the Year award.
The global circular economy is an emergent paradigm that emphasises the importance of sustainability and resource efficiency. Meanwhile, legislative trends in the US and the EU indicate a growing emphasis on repairability and circular economy practices, which are likely to continue shaping the industry.
Colorado’s progressive stance
On May 28, 2024, Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado, signed a comprehensive right-to-repair law. This law, which surpasses previous efforts in US states such as Oregon directly challenges manufacturers’ restrictive policies by limiting the practice of parts pairing.
This practice, notably utilised by Apple, has been criticised for creating unnecessary barriers to repair. The legislation mandates that manufacturers provide access to spare parts and manuals at the same cost as authorised repair shops, thereby promoting a more equitable repair market.
This is a significant development that could reshape the repair ecosystem by enabling independent repair shops and consumers to perform repairs without facing discriminatory pricing or access restrictions. The call for an FTC-developed scoring system further emphasises the state’s commitment to transparency and consumer information, potentially influencing purchasing decisions and encouraging manufacturers to design more repairable products.
Google’s role in advancing right to repair
Google has taken a clear stance on the right to repair by formally endorsing the concept and actively lobbying for related legislation.
The company’s engagement with advocacy groups and strategic testimony by Steven Nickel, Director of Consumer Hardware Operations at Google, in senates across the US have been pivotal in changing the conversation around parts pairing and repair restrictions.
Google’s efforts have led to legislative wins in US states like Oregon and Colorado, showcasing the company’s influence in shaping policy and challenging the previously accepted narratives put forth by competitors like Apple. The company’s efforts were recognised by the Digital Right to Repair Coalition’s 2024 Repair Advocate of the Year award in November 2024, highlighting its influence in changing governmental attitudes and promoting consumer empowerment.
Legislative trends and market dynamics
With six US states enacting right-to-repair laws and the EU’s continued push for sustainability, there is a clear trend toward greater repairability and circular economy practices.
In 2024 alone, 30 US states have actively considered repair legislation, with several bills currently in progress. Globally, France introduced a mandate that 20% of IT devices bought by organisations need to be refurbished, with a target of 40% by 2040.
European OEMs are increasingly focusing on repairable designs, following in the footsteps of pioneers like Fairphone, with companies like HMD Global releasing modular phones. The EU’s influence on global manufacturers, as seen with Apple’s adoption of USB chargers, suggests that regulatory and advocacy pressures can lead to tangible changes in product design and corporate behaviour. This trend is likely to continue, with potential implications for the entire electronics industry.
