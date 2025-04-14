A portion of the Google Cloud Next ’25 event was devoted to exploring upcoming features for Google Workspace, Google’s team collaboration platform permeated with artificial intelligence (AI).The features are fuelled by Gemini, Google’s most capable set of LLMs ever and incorporate both generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI.

Recently, team collaboration platforms have undergone a transition. The pandemic drove the ascent of these platforms, and competitors responded with successive rounds of feature wars. Up until very recently, those features were steeped in GenAI. It seems almost out of nowhere, competitors are touting agentic AI capabilities, and the latest battle has begun.

Agentic AI is the engine behind Google Workspace Flows

Agentic AI is the new, big phase of AI. Agentic AI features agents that perform tasks independently on behalf of users, acting autonomously, making decisions, and acting. It can adjust its approach based upon new information or changing circumstances. It seems that every competitor is introducing agentic AI in some shape or form.

Google is no exception. Agentic AI is the engine behind Google Workspace Flows, which was announced at the event. Workspace Flows is the crown jewel among the features unveiled given the value it provides and the incorporation of agentic AI for Google. The capability automates multi-step processes using AI that can research, analyse, and consider context; for example, approving a request after reviewing documents which reflect an organisation’s policies. Workspace Flows is currently available via an alpha program.

More features

Google announced other impressive features that do not include agentic AI. The following are examples. ‘Help me refine’ in Google Docs will be available in alpha later this quarter and goes beyond rewriting by offering suggestions for strengthening your argument, improving the structure of your piece, or making key points clearer.

When it becomes available later this year ‘Help me analyse’ in Google Sheets will point out interesting trends in users’ data, suggest next steps for digging deeper, and create interactive charts. Gemini in Meet, arriving later in Q2 2025, helps attendees catch up on what they missed, get clarity around specific topics or discussions, or organise their thoughts and sharpen arguments before entering a discussion.

The ability to invoke Gemini while in a chat discussion to provide a detailed summary, or to highlight open questions, key decisions, and next steps will be available in Google Labs (platform for testing and providing feedback on early-stage Google AI products) in the coming weeks.

Most pronounced about the unveiled features are their overall quality and the positive continued momentum they represent for Google in the team collaboration space. Given Google’s position as a pioneer and leader in AI, there is no doubt that momentum will continue.