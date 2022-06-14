HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity rises 5.7% in May 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring rose 5.7% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.07% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.28% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.63% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.92% in May 2022, and a 108.39% rise over April 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 25.96% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 16.27%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 23.15% in May 2022, a 14.71% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with an 83.38% share, which marked a 39.45% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.9%, registering a 22.08% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.42% share and a 42.86% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.3% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 73% share in May 2022, a 37.43% growth over April 2022. Canada featured next with a 10.09% share, up 54.55% over the previous month. India recorded an 8.75% share, an increase of 1.72% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 83.23%, up by 42.03% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.06% share, a growth of 29.41% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.71% share, down 53.7% over April 2022.