The new robot is intended for use in various industries, including automotive, transportation, aerospace, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Credit: NVIDIA Corporation.

Hexagon’ robotics division has unveiled AEON, a humanoid robot developed in partnership with Nvidia.

The robot was revealed at the Hexagon LIVE Global conference, with plans for deployment across sectors such as automotive, transportation, aerospace, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

At the event, the company highlighted AEON’s capabilities in manipulation, asset inspection, reality capture, and operator support.

AEON’s future applications will encompass reality capture, which involves the automatic planning and scanning of assets to create 3D models, as well as tasks such as sorting parts and inspecting them for defects.

Hexagon’s robotics division president Arnaud Robert said: “By leveraging Nvidia’s full-stack robotics and simulation platforms, we were able to deliver a best-in-class humanoid that combines advanced mechatronics, multimodal sensor fusion and real-time AI.”

To develop AEON, Hexagon utilised Nvidia’s advanced computing resources, including AI supercomputers for training foundation models, the Nvidia Omniverse platform for simulation testing, and Nvidia IGX Thor robotic computers for operational deployment.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The collaboration aims to enhance AEON’s reasoning capabilities and generate synthetic motion data through Nvidia’s Isaac platform.

AEON’s development process has been accelerated through simulation, allowing the robot to acquire essential locomotion skills in a significantly reduced timeframe.

The robot is equipped with Nvidia Jetson Orin onboard computers, enabling it to navigate and perform tasks autonomously in real-time.

Hexagon plans to pilot AEON in various settings, including factories and warehouses, where it will scan components and large assembly lines.

The data captured will be integrated into the Hexagon Digital Reality platform, facilitating collaboration and visualisation of reality-capture data in the cloud.

By adopting the OpenUSD framework and leveraging Omniverse technology, Hexagon aims to create high-fidelity digital twins from scanned data, contributing to the advancement of physical AI solutions for industries reliant on real-world data capture.

Nvidia robotics and edge AI vice president Deepu Talla said: “Hexagon’s new AEON humanoid embodies the integration of Nvidia’s three-computer robotics platform and is making a significant leap forward in addressing industry-critical challenges.”

Recently, Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom announced the launch of Europe’s first industrial AI cloud in Germany to enhance the country’s manufacturing sector through applications in design, engineering, simulation, digital twins, and robotics.