Illegal logging and the clearing of land for farming and palm oil cultivation are causing widespread devastation and deforestation across rainforests, particularly in Borneo and the Amazon.

However, artificial intelligence (AI) modelling of satellite imagery is now allowing local authorities to predict the location of deforestation and preserve rainforests.

Deforestation is not slowing down

Between 2021 and 2022, there was a 4% increase in land lost to deforestation globally, with 6.6 million hectares being deforested according to the Forest Declaration Assessment. Forests are a crucial part of the health of the planet as they provide clean air and act as habitats for millions of animals and humans. They are also a key resource in slowing climate change.

Dense forests like the Amazon can become carbon sinks and sequester large amounts of the atmosphere’s carbon, and the WWF estimates that deforestation is the second largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, preventing illegal and unsustainable forest degradation is a crucial action in slowing climate change.

COP26 in 2021 saw 100 countries sign a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030. Steps have been made towards reaching this pledge, with Colombia reporting the lowest levels of deforestation in 23 years. However, the level of illegal deforestation still occurring across the world is limiting progress.

PrevisAI aims to save rainforests

PrevisAI, an AI-supported platform from environmental NGO Imazon, has been successful in predicting the areas most at risk of deforestation. The idea of short-term predictions first emerged in 2016, when researchers analysed satellite imagery that showed the level of destruction before and after rainforest deforestation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Satellite data is analysed using AI-supported algorithms to pick up the construction of illegal roads and pathways through forests, which indicates that illegal logging is imminent. The use of AI has decreased analysis time by two-thirds, speeding up predictions and allowing a higher rate of successful prevention.

Making partnerships with local authorities

Pilot studies of the deforestation warning system have been trialed in Malaysia, Indonesia, Gabon, and Guyana, allowing environmental NGOs to lay the groundwork for rainforest preservation and support governments in their deforestation reduction targets.

Early warning systems are coming in the form of a visualised web app, available to local governments, which allows for targeted intervention. Local authorities and environment employees can be forwarded alerts of logging roads being constructed. Drones are then used for secondary verification before forest rangers go in to prevent further illegal logging.

AI use in monitoring reforestation as well as deforestation

Nestlé has begun deploying satellites to monitor reforestation projects in Thailand to ensure that replanting efforts remain intact. Nestlé has also been working with Starling, a co-creation of Airbus that provides monitoring technology for infrastructure related to illegal logging.

This includes monitoring palm plantations and mills and allows Nestlé to engage with its supply chains and develop action plans to reduce deforestation and protect efforts in biodiversity restoration. Integrating AI into satellite monitoring of rainforests allows for reduced analysis time and provides increased action to prevent deforestation.

The development of deforestation detection and early warning systems has already been shown to be viable options and expansion of the technology will in time prevent forest loss and help the world meet its COP pledges.