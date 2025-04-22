The IT industry is witnessing a growing trend among cloud and application platform providers to arm developers with an improved user interface (UI) experienced through newly upgraded developer portals and dashboards. This trend was particularly apparent during this month’s KubeCon conference in London.

The trend is prompted by the fact that enterprises are seeking solutions which make high-productivity app modernisation technologies more accessible to various developer and ops team members to ensure faster adoption and successful deployments of Kubernetes-based workflows. This is easier said than done, however.

“It’s generally understood that Kubernetes continues to be daunting in its current form, largely due to a lack of a feasible UI,” said Charlotte Dunlap, research director for GlobalData. “There remains a steep learning curve associated with Kubernetes implementations along with all of the moving pieces involved in configurations, including networking, security, observability, service mesh, etc.”

Technology providers are heeding the call, prepping advanced services, such as observability, which address more enterprise IT roles through improved dashboards, open-source software (OSS), and AI/GenAI integrations. Enterprise developers involved in Kubernetes container app modernisation projects will benefit through greater access to sophisticated technologies, previously reserved for expert IT ops and infrastructure team members.

In the coming months, the industry will see ongoing solution enhancements involving Kubernetes cluster management dashboards with greater observability integrations. For example, during KubeCon, Dynatrace announced that developers using Google Gemini Code Assist (coding assistant) can now access Dynatrace observability data to be better informed of potential issues and resolutions. Start-up LogicMonitor is adding agentic AI to its observability portfolio via Edwin AI, a conversational step-by-step GenAI tool that accelerates incident resolution and supports root cause analysis/recommendations. IBM announced additions to its AI-injected Concert app management and automation platform to help enterprises’ DevOps teams better measure their resilience across applications and services.

“Removing friction is now the primary mantra in making app modernisation successful,” Dunlap added.

“Platform providers will significantly improve their developer dashboards in coming months, and leveraging OSS will be a big part of that strategy.”

Key OSS technologies which were highlighted during the conference include: Perses, a lightweight UI that integrates well into dashboards, and Backstage, an OSS framework used to build developer portals and improve the developer experience (DX).