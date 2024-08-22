Online collaboration platform, Zoom, has increased its annual revenue forecast following strong 2025 second-quarter results driven by increased hybrid working and a strong demand for its AI powered Zoom Contact Centre.
Total expected revenue for the full fiscal year 2025 is just over $4.63bn according to Zoom, increasing from previous forecasts of between $4.61bn-$4.62bn.
Zoom’s total revenue for the second quarter came in at $1.16bn up 2.1%, year-over-year while the company’s monthly churn reached the lowest ever level of 2.9% in the second quarter.
In addition, the percentage of total online monthly recurring revenue from online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months was 74.4%, representing strong and predictable revenue streams underpinning increased revenue estimates.
AI front and centre in Zoom product offerings
Zoom has been putting AI front and centre of its new product offerings to assist with hybrid work patterns.
The omnichannel Zoomer contact centre has several AI tools to assist users. It offers an AI virtual agent and also offers an AI companion to help generate conversation summaries. The Expert Assist AI tool is also available to analyse complex conversation and help agents with quick and relevant responses.
Zoom CEO and founder, Eric Yuan, attributes the strong revenue growth and forecasts, in part, to the omnichannel Zoom Contact Centre attracting several high-profile clients.
“Zoom Contact Center racked up several marquee customers,” stated Yuan, “including its largest single order deal to-date, highlighting our ability to win competitive deals for full-scale, customer-facing deployments with our higher-end packages that utilise advanced AI features to enhance agent performance.”
GlobalData’s senior analyst Charlotte Newton told Verdict: “Zoom hopes that AI will make the hybrid working model more efficient and interactive, which should go down well with investors and clients alike.
“Time will tell if Zoom’s AI offerings will help it maintain its position as a leader in collaboration tools or if tech giants like Microsoft will prove too strong, especially when it comes to AI capabilities,” she continued.