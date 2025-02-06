OpenAI looks to collaborate on Inda’s efforts to build an entire AI stack. Credit: Vitor Miranda/Shutterstock.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that India is now the company’s second-largest market in terms of user numbers, reports Reuters.

According to Altman, the user base in India has tripled during the past year.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Data Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Recently, Altman held talks with India’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in respect of the country’s plans for a low-cost AI ecosystem.

On the social media platform X, Vaishnaw said the discussion with Altman focused on India’s strategy to build an entire AI stack, including GPUs, models, and applications.

Vaishnaw also indicated OpenAI’s willingness to collaborate on all three fronts.

In January 2025, Vaishnaw praised Chinese startup DeepSeek for its cost-effective AI assistant, drawing a comparison to India’s efforts to develop a local AI model.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In March 2024, India approved $1.25bn for IndiaAI mission to fund AI startups and build its own AI infrastructure.

Concurrently, Altman is set to visit the United Arab Emirates, to discuss fundraising with Abu Dhabi-based investment company MGX, reported Reuters citing sources.

OpenAI is reportedly looking to raise around $40bn to support its AI model development and infrastructure expansion under its Stargate project.

MGX participated in OpenAI’s $6.6bn funding round in October 2024, and has invested in other AI firms, including xAI and Databricks.

In January 2025, OpenAI and SoftBank announced plans for Stargate AI infrastructure project

The project involves an initial investment of $100bn, with plans to increase this to $500bn during the next four years. 

Stargate aims to build “new AI infrastructure for OpenAI”, with the initial funding being deployed “immediately”.