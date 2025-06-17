TCS will assist Salling Group in adopting cloud technology to stabilise operations and improve sustainability. Credit: ssi77/Shutterstock.

India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic, long-term partnership with Danish retailer Salling Group to spearhead its digital transformation and AI-driven cloud migration.

The collaboration will span Salling Group’s 2,100 stores, brands, and 68,000 employees across Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

It also covers brands such as BR, a toy store chain, franchise quick-service restaurants Carl’s Jr. and Starbucks, and grocery chains føtex, Bilka, Netto, and RIMI Baltic.

Under the partnership, TCS will guide Salling Group’s cloud adoption journey, leveraging its AI-enabled Cloud Exponence solution, which employs a Machine First approach to optimise machine-human collaboration.

This solution is designed to streamline operations through AI and intelligent automation, reduce cloud management overheads, ensure built-in security and compliance, and deliver consistent full-stack infrastructure services.

Salling Group CIO Alan Jensen said: “Our partnership with TCS will help us better respond to their changing needs and do so responsibly and sustainably.

“This partnership helps us drive our ‘Aspire 28’ strategy that includes goals of more stores, acquisitions and mergers in existing and new markets.”

The collaboration will also enhance Salling Group’s e-commerce platform to address evolving consumer demands, as part of a broader digital transformation initiative.

The Indian IT giant will deploy its retail-specific solutions, including TCS Omnistore, an AI-powered unified composable commerce platform, and TCS Optumera, an AI-driven strategic intelligence platform for optimised merchandising decisions across the retail value chain.

TCS Denmark country head Vikram Sharma said: “Salling Group is an esteemed and successful retail group with a century long legacy, playing a vital role in the Danish community and across Europe.

“We are thrilled to be selected as their strategic IT partner, in their journey to perpetually adapt to the evolving needs of the customers.”

TCS, with a 30-year presence in Denmark, employs over 20,000 professionals in the Nordics, supporting major enterprises in sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecom, and hi-tech.

In May 2025, TCS extended its partnership with SAP to enhance business transformation for SAP customers by leveraging GenAI.