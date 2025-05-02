TCS will leverage its TCS Pace Port innovation network. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.

India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded partnership with SAP to facilitate business transformation for SAP customers through the adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI).

This move aims to enhance scalability, agility, and innovation across enterprises.

To expedite the adoption of enterprise-wide cloud technologies, TCS and SAP will jointly work to support customers through the ‘RISE with SAP’ initiative.

This programme is designed to simplify the transition from traditional on-premises infrastructure to modern cloud environments.

TCS’s plan includes working closely with SAP to create a centralised ecosystem for global customers to improve service management and end-user experiences.

TCS Technology, Software and Services, president V Rajannasaid: “Over the past two decades, TCS and SAP have consistently delivered industry-leading solutions, empowering global enterprises on their digital transformation journeys.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“As we embark on the next phase, we remain committed to creating sustainable value and fostering growth for our customers. Together, we will continue to transform end-user experiences and drive innovation across the enterprise landscape.”

To foster innovation, TCS is planning to set up an Innovation Council, which will utilise the Agile Innovation Cloud (AIC) framework.

The council will focus on driving innovation in key areas such as AI democratisation, advancing GenAI, and enhancing automation ecosystems, with the goal of enabling large-scale innovation for SAP customers.

SAP Customer Services & Delivery executive board member Thomas Saueressig said: “Our collaboration with TCS continues to drive meaningful impact for customers by bringing together leading cloud solutions and proven delivery expertise.

“Together, we are helping organisations simplify their transformation journeys, accelerate cloud adoption, and harness the power of AI and data.”

In addition, the company will leverage its TCS Pace Port innovation network, which spans 12 major cities globally, to foster collaboration and develop solutions with SAP customers.

The TCS Pace network is designed to promote systematic, scalable, and sustainable innovation within enterprises.

TCS Enterprise Solutions global head Vikram Karakoti said: “TCS looks forward to building on its 20-year partnership with SAP to launch an accelerated path to RISE with SAP adoption and E2E automation with GenAI.

“TCS enjoys a 360° relationship with SAP, and, together, we provide our clients with seamless and flexible digital cloud adoption, reinforcing operational resilience and efficiency. The new endeavour combines our agile, scalable methodologies with cutting-edge GenAI innovations to help global enterprises adapt, grow, and unlock new opportunities through technology.”

In February 2025, TCS teamed up with Salesforce to enhance AI solutions for the manufacturing and semiconductor industries.