India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 19.2% in March 2022

India’s technology industry registered a 19.2% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.11% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 54.21% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 6.86% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 101.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 84.53% in March 2022, registering a 21.87% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 5.92% share, a decrease of 25.51% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.12%, registering a 10.6% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.08%, up 42.28% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 15.28% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Accenture posted 7,571 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 28.56% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,308 jobs and a 6.43% growth. International Business Machines with 1,242 IT jobs and Capgemini with 401 jobs, recorded a 75.08% decline and a 20.06% growth, respectively, while Wipro recorded a decline of 11.88% with 356 job postings during March 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.05%, down by 15.42% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 35.18% share, registered a decline of 31.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.36% share, up 4.34% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month decline of 64.71%.