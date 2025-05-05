This addition of The Missing Link is stated to complement Infosys’ global cyber defence centres. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Indian IT giant Infosys has completed the acquisition of The Missing Link, an Australian cybersecurity services specialist.

Financial terms of the transaction, which was announced last month, were not disclosed.

In a statement, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said the deal “strengthens” its cybersecurity capabilities and bolsters its presence in the Australian market.

The Missing Link brings a team of cybersecurity professionals, including Red Team, Blue Team, and a Global Security Operations Centre, to Infosys.

This addition is expected to complement Infosys’ global cyber defence centres.

Infosys, together with The Missing Link and Infosys Cobalt, a suite of services, solutions, and platforms designed to help enterprises fast-track their cloud transformation, aims to deliver differentiated value to customers.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Announcing the deal in April, Infosys EVP, chief delivery officer Satish HC said: “Technology led transformation and securing the enterprise are amongst the highest priorities for global corporations.

“Together with The Missing Link, and our cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, we aim to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialised end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions.”

The Missing Link’s cybersecurity practice offers strategic advice, offensive and defensive security services, tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments, compliance, and managed services.

The company claims to cater to global enterprises with “market-leading” technology products, proprietary solutions, and accelerators, helping protect networks, secure assets, and equip staff to mitigate cyber-attacks.

In March 2025, Infosys agreed to a $17.5m settlement regarding a cyber incident affecting its subsidiary, Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS).

The agreement followed mediation efforts to resolve six class action lawsuits filed in the US.

The lawsuits were initiated after a cybersecurity event in November 2023 compromised certain applications and systems.

Additionally, in December 2024, Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys and Temasek, announced an enhanced collaboration with StarHub.

Their collaboration began in January 2023, when the joint venture (JV) was commissioned to drive StarHub’s operational transformation and elevate service experience through Infosys Cobalt.

This partnership aims to transform StarHub into a cloud-centric enterprise, focusing on AI, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.