Infosys Aster is a suite of AI-enhanced marketing services, solutions, and platforms. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Indian IT major Infosys and Adobe have forged a strategic collaboration to transform the marketing life cycle for global brands through AI.

The collaboration integrates Infosys Aster and Adobe’s capabilities to unify customer experiences, personalise content, and streamline workflows.

Infosys Aster is a suite of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions, and platforms. It encompasses creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing, and marketing operations.

Adobe enables brands to deliver personalised, data-driven customer journeys across all touchpoints by combining content, data, and AI for seamless, real-time experiences.

The partnership will leverage these strengths to create enterprise-grade marketing solutions.

Adobe Digital Experience Business president Anil Chakravarthy said: “Adobe and Infosys are bringing together creativity, marketing and AI innovations to transform Customer Experience Orchestration, streamlining the creation and delivery of compelling experiences across every touchpoint and channel.”

The Infosys CMO Radar 2024 indicates that 62% of AI-fluent chief marketing officers (CMOs) see their influence expanding over corporate decisions, highlighting AI’s growing role in marketing leadership.

The collaboration aims to enable marketers to deliver unified brand experiences across channels, touchpoints, and personas that are timely, relevant, and engaging, regardless of scale.

Adobe’s Real-Time CDP and GenStudio support content creation and segmentation, while Infosys Aster provides industry expertise and AI-driven agility to adapt to changing customer behaviours and market trends.

Personalised content is another focus, with the partnership simplifying the launch of hyper-targeted campaigns across markets and segments.

Adobe’s technologies support real-time promotions and pricing based on customer behaviour and cross-channel engagement insights.

Infosys Aster complements this by integrating MarTech and enterprise systems to establish a shared digital foundation for scalable, localised content strategies.

Workflow efficiency is also a priority. The integrated solution employs autonomous agents to plan, execute, and optimise marketing tasks.

By leveraging Infosys Aster’s AI-powered orchestration of Adobe technologies, marketers can automate content creation, streamline campaign workflows, enhance channel efficiency, and improve campaign outcomes.

The partnership will empower CMOs to work closely with chief information officers (CIOs) to champion customer-first, AI-driven marketing.

By combining Infosys Aster’s AI-amplified marketing suite with Adobe’s solutions, the collaboration aims to redefine how global brands engage with their audiences.

Infosys global chief marketing officer Sumit Virmani said: “This joint offering is integral to the customer experience personalisation approach that we are driving at Infosys, and is positioned to be a foundational capability for CMOs to drive the growth-focused marketing they’ve always aspired to.”

Recently, Adobe expanded its creative ideation platform, Adobe Firefly, with a new update that brings AI-assisted content creation tools to mobile devices.